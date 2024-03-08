×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Sarfaraz Khan shows NO RESPECT to 150+ pacer Mark Wood; ENG pacer angered by Sarfaraz's audacity

IND vs ENG: Mark Wood was angered by Sarfaraz Khan's audacity to hit a ramp shot against him as he exchanged glares and even kicked a ball towards him.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
England pacer Mark Wood angered by Sarfaraz
England pacer Mark Wood angered by Sarfaraz | Image:BCCI/Jio Cinema
Sarfaraz Khan has continued to magical run in Test cricket for Team India after making his debut in the third Test match in Rajkot. Sarfaraz scored fifty on his India debut in the IND vs ENG third Test match and has since gone from strength to strength. Sarfaraz has adjusted to international like a fish takes to water. 

Sarfaraz again showed his credentials as he scored a solid fifty as India reached a commanding 376 for three at tea against England on day two of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on Friday. However, there was one moment from the innings that captured the imagination of the fans. 

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz shows no respect to Wood

Sarfaraz showed no respect to England's 150+ kmph pacer Mark Wood as he hit him for a ramp shot in the second innings of the India vs England 5th Test. This was before he hit Wood for a straight boundary on his back foot. Wood was angered by Sarfaraz's audacity as he exchanged glares and even kicked a ball towards him.

It was Sarfaraz's third fifty of this series.

Sarfaraz and debutant Devdutt Padikkal maned the crease as the home side lead by 158 runs at Tea. Sarfaraz eventually fell victim to Shoaib Bashir and lost his wicket after scoring 56 runs. 

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) made fluent hundreds as India surpassed England’s first innings total of 218 all out.

England captain Ben Stokes bowled for the first time in this series and got the wicket of his opposite number Rohit immediately after lunch.

Brief scores: India: 376/3 in 84 overs (Rohit Sharma 103, Shubman Gill 110, Sarfaraz Khan 56 batting, Devdutt Padikkal 44 batting; Ben Stokes 1/17). 

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

