Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj was rested from the 2nd Test of the India vs England Test series as a precaution. Siraj had been playing non-stop cricket in the past year and the team India management decided to give the cricketer a break. Siraj seemed to be enjoying this break as he prepares to return to the Indian side for the 3rd Test in Rajkot.

Mohammed Siraj with Orry

However, fans were taken aback when a photo of Siraj popped up on social media with internet sensation Orry. Siraj was seen posing with the influencer in a party and it has rocked the social media hemisphere. Comments and posts are going left right and centre on this development as cricket fans are in shock over the photo.

ALSO READ | ANGRY Ishan Kishan left the India vs South Africa midway due to selection of Jitesh Sharma: Report

Advertisement

siraj released by RCB for 2025 https://t.co/kAiNh8Yui5 — Praveen Naik (@praveencn77) February 8, 2024 Ye kya dekh lia maine 😭😭, siraj bhai kitna pay 💰 krna pda 😅 pic.twitter.com/3UgW405ceY — Ankit Chaurasia - 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Ankitnick007) February 8, 2024

ALSO READ | 'I am WORRIED about Mumbai Indians': Can Hardik Pandya lead MI with Rohit Sharma playing under him?

Advertisement

Siraj to return for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Mohammed Siraj has been excluded from the Indian team for the second Test against England in Vizag due to concerns over the length of the series and the amount of cricket he has played recently. This decision indicates team management's assessment of player workload and the importance of proper rest to sustain peak performance. Siraj's omission from the starting XI gives him time to rest and prepare, guaranteeing he is eligible for selection in the third Test in Rajkot.

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prioritised its players' well-being and physical condition despite their hectic schedule, displaying a commitment to regulating player fatigue and guaranteeing consistent performance levels throughout the series. Additionally, Avesh Khan has returned to the team for the second Test, offering an alternate option within the squad.