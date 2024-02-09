English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

'RCB released Siraj for 2025': Mohammed Siraj's photo with internet star Orry stuns cricket fans

IND vs ENG: Indian cricket fans were taken aback when a photo of Mohammed Siraj popped up on social media with internet sensation Orry.

Republic Sports Desk
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj with Orry
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj with Orry | Image:Orry/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj was rested from the 2nd Test of the India vs England Test series as a precaution. Siraj had been playing non-stop cricket in the past year and the team India management decided to give the cricketer a break. Siraj seemed to be enjoying this break as he prepares to return to the Indian side for the 3rd Test in Rajkot.

Mohammed Siraj with Orry

However, fans were taken aback when a photo of Siraj popped up on social media with internet sensation Orry. Siraj was seen posing with the influencer in a party and it has rocked the social media hemisphere. Comments and posts are going left right and centre on this development as cricket fans are in shock over the photo. 

ALSO READ | ANGRY Ishan Kishan left the India vs South Africa midway due to selection of Jitesh Sharma: Report

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 'I am WORRIED about Mumbai Indians': Can Hardik Pandya lead MI with Rohit Sharma playing under him?

Advertisement

Siraj to return for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Mohammed Siraj has been excluded from the Indian team for the second Test against England in Vizag due to concerns over the length of the series and the amount of cricket he has played recently. This decision indicates team management's assessment of player workload and the importance of proper rest to sustain peak performance. Siraj's omission from the starting XI gives him time to rest and prepare, guaranteeing he is eligible for selection in the third Test in Rajkot.

Advertisement

 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prioritised its players' well-being and physical condition despite their hectic schedule, displaying a commitment to regulating player fatigue and guaranteeing consistent performance levels throughout the series. Additionally, Avesh Khan has returned to the team for the second Test, offering an alternate option within the squad.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

5 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate5 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement