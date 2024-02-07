IND vs ENG: Was Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal valid? Dubious DRS call sparks outrage among fans

Advertisement

A Test match without a controversy is not a Test match. Epic scenes have unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Fans are coming in masses to watch Team India play, and they have witnessed the Three Lions' Bazball tactic failing miserably. But Team India also dealt with some controversy when Ravindra Jadeja was batting. The DRS did not stand in his favour, and he wasn ruled out. But the fans have been calling out the procedure.

3 things you need to know

England chose to bat in the first Test Match at Hyderabad

Team India put up a score of 436 runs

England have entered to bat in Day 3

IND vs ENG: Controversial DRS call over Jadeja called out by Netizens

When Ravindra Jadeja took the pitch on Day 3 of the first Test match against England in Hyderabad, he was going for his century. However, Joe Root trapped him in front of the stumps a few runs later, and the umpire had already lifted his finger. Unconvinced, Jadeja requested a DRS review and went directly to the third umpire.

The third umpire seemed perplexed as the ball passed the bat, and the Ultra Edge displayed a big spike. However, the impact on the pad also occurred simultaneously. After reviewing the available video from several perspectives, the third umpire ultimately decided in favour of Root and the bowling team.



The dubious review was called out on social, with netizens critically debating on the scenario.

Umpire was sleeping when Ball hit Jadeja s bat. Worst decision.

DRS saved Jadeja .#INDvsENG #INDvENG — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) January 26, 2024

Jadeja that was brutally unlucky



Inside edge could not be determined

Umpire's call on line

Umpire's call on height



Basically DRS could not determine anything #INDvsENG — Shreya (@shreyamatsharma) January 27, 2024

Why no Hotspot for DRS in India??



There is one in ongoing Australia series.#INDvsENG #AUSvWI #Jadeja — Dr Smit Raval (@ravalll) January 27, 2024

No side on angle available for DRS referral taken by Jadeja — YOGESH BHAGWAN BAMBO (@iAMYBB) January 27, 2024

Jadeja has nine DRS lives. 3 gone 6 more to go. #IndiavEngland — Madhup Thakur 🇮🇳 (@dremtee) January 27, 2024

As the day goes on, Team India continues their bowling display as England attempts for their notorious Bazball tactic on Hyderabad pitch.