Updated January 27th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

IND vs ENG: Was Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal valid? Dubious DRS call sparks outrage among fans

Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed via LBW by England's Joe Root while he was batting on 87, and the nature of his dismissal sparked a controversy on social media.

Pavitra Shome
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja departs after losing his wicket via DRS call | Image:JioCinema
A Test match without a controversy is not a Test match. Epic scenes have unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Fans are coming in masses to watch Team India play, and they have witnessed the Three Lions' Bazball tactic failing miserably. But Team India also dealt with some controversy when Ravindra Jadeja was batting. The DRS did not stand in his favour, and he wasn ruled out. But the fans have been calling out the procedure. 

3 things you need to know

  • England chose to bat in the first Test Match at Hyderabad
  • Team India put up a score of 436 runs
  • England have entered to bat in Day 3

Also Read: Jadeja's tenacious 87 earns Gavaskar's acclaim as best 'all-rounder in the world' vs ENG in 1st Test

IND vs ENG: Controversial DRS call over Jadeja called out by Netizens

When Ravindra Jadeja took the pitch on Day 3 of the first Test match against England in Hyderabad, he was going for his century. However, Joe Root trapped him in front of the stumps a few runs later, and the umpire had already lifted his finger. Unconvinced, Jadeja requested a DRS review and went directly to the third umpire.

The third umpire seemed perplexed as the ball passed the bat, and the Ultra Edge displayed a big spike. However, the impact on the pad also occurred simultaneously. After reviewing the available video from several perspectives, the third umpire ultimately decided in favour of Root and the bowling team. 


Also Read: ‘Their mindset has…’-Eoin Morgan anticipates IND Tour as England's ultimate Test cricket challenge

The dubious review was called out on social, with netizens critically debating on the scenario.

As the day goes on, Team India continues their bowling display as England attempts for their notorious Bazball tactic on Hyderabad pitch.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

