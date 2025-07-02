WATCH VIDEO: Ben Stokes Dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal After Verbal War of Words With Indian Batter at Edgbaston

An India vs England Test match is always going to be a spicy affair and Day 1 of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test match at Edgbaston proved to be exactly that as English skipper Ben Stokes ended up exchanging a few words with Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal when the latter was going great guns.

However, if the battle was won by Jaiswal then the war was won by Stokes as he managed to get the Indian youngster to edge a short and wide ball into the hands of Jamie Smith and get what was a much-needed breakthrough for England in the session that took place after lunch.

It was by no means the best of balls from Stokes but it did the trick and one could see how much the dismissal meant to him as he ran off and celebrated it with plenty of pomp.

Jaiswal Falls Before Much-Deserved Century

Stokes' breakthrough came at a crucial time not only for England but even for the young batter as he was just 13 runs short of getting another hundred.

Jaiswal started the tour at Headingley with a ton in the first innings and was arguably India's best batter when the Ben Stokes-led team came to India for a five-Test series in 2024.

Jaiswal was one of the most consistent thorns in the side of the visitors and his attacking batting got nicknamed ‘Jais-ball’ in reference to England's Bazball.

In the Edgbaston Test as well it is safe to say that he looked the batter most likely to trouble the home team - KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply and Karun Nair got a start which he could not make the most of.

India Eye Big Total

Much like in Headingley, the Indian team will be hoping to put a big total on the board in the first innings after they were put in to bat by Stokes at the toss.

However, all eyes will be on India's bowling as they are without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in this Test, having opted to rest him for the next game at Lord's.