IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I: India vs South Africa Fantasy Hints Captain, Playing XI

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I

After a forgetful season in red-ball cricket at home where New Zealand whitewashed the hosts, the Men in Blue get ready to lock horns with South Africa on Friday in the opening T20I in Durban. It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as these were the two sides that met in the final of the T20 World Cup . On that day in Barbados, India emerged on top. While some top names would be missing as they are Australia bound for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India still have T20 specialists who would look to make a mark ahead of the IPL mega auction.