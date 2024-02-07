English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

India all out for 436, take 190-run first innings lead over England

On the third day of the opening Test here on Saturday, India displayed a commanding batting display as they scored 436 against England's 246.

Press Trust Of India
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja attempts to take a run | Image: BCCI
India produced a dominant batting effort to score 436 in reply to England's 246 on day three of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 421 for 7, Jadeja (87 off 180 balls) and Axar Patel (44) shared 78 runs for the eighth wicket to hand India a big 190-run first innings lead over the visitors.

Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 4 for 79, while Tom Hartley (2/131) and Rehan Ahmed (2/105) took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs (Ben Stokes 70; Ravindra Jadeja 3/88, R Ashwin 3/68).

India 1st innings: 436 all out in 121 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4/79). 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

