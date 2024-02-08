Advertisement

India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Gulbadin Naib was the most successful batter for Afghanistan as he smashed a 35-ball 57, which had four hits to the fence and four sixes, to take the visitors to 172 all out.

Advertisement

Najibullah Zadran (23), Karim Janat (20) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, India reached the target in 15.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a 34-ball 68 and Shivam Dube smashing an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, who is playing his first T20I after 14 months, played a 16-ball 29-run cameo.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/32) snapped three wickets, while spinners Axar Patel (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/39) took two each.

Advertisement

Shivam Dube (1/36) accounted for one batter.

Brief Score: Afghanistan: 172 all out in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 57; Arshdeep Singh 3/32).

Advertisement

India: 173 for 4 in 15.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 68, Shivam Dube 63; Karim Janat 2/13).