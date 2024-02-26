Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

India beat England: BAZBALL gets a reality check from Rohit Sharma & Co. as ENG suffer series defeat

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel won the 4th Test for India after the team was 120/5 at one stage. Eventually, India won the game by wickets.

Republic Sports Desk
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill guide India to a win
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill guide India to a win | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India have made a spectacular turnaround in the 4th Test. India have beaten England by 5 wickets in the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi. With the win, India have won the series after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Shubman Gill scored an important 50 in the fourth innings while he was ably supported by Dhruv Jurel, who hit a 90 in the first innings. 

ALSO READ | India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates

R Ashwin took 5 wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took 4 in the 3rd innings to bowl out England for just 145 and India had a target of only 192 to win. India have continued to winning run at home and still remain unbeaten in more than a decade in Test series in India. This is also the first series defeat for Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as England captain and coach. Meanwhile, India sealed their 17th straight series win at home on Monday.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: India win Test series

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session.

India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.

In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37). Brief scores: England: 353 and 145 India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79). PTI BS PDS PDS

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

