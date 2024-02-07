Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:44 IST

'Could they have batted with more discipline?': India coach gives opinion on young batters

Indian players are facing a lot of flak from critics and fans alike after their loss in the opening Test against England.

Republic Sports Desk
Team India
Team India | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India and England locked horns against each other in the first Test of their five-match series in Hyderabad last week. England won the match by 28 runs thanks to Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley's brilliant performances. On the other hand, Indian players are facing a lot of flak from critics and fans alike after their loss in the opening Test. 

3 things you need to know

  • This is the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad
  • The second Test is slated to be played in Visakhapatnam
  • KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has defended Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's lackluster performance during the first Test match against England in Hyderabad. In defense of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, Rathour expressed the view that critics should exercise patience with the batters who are currently facing scrutiny for their below-par performances.

"There are young batters in our team who have not played much Test cricket. So, we need to be a bit patient with them. Batters like (Shubman) Gill, (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and (Shreyas) Iyer will eventually start getting big runs, I'm sure of it," Rathour told reporters on Wednesday

"There's a difference between playing with intent and playing attacking cricket. I want them to play with intent. If there is the opportunity to score some runs, they should take it. They need to decide by looking at the surface and conditions. So, the batters need to possess that intelligence as to which is the best or safest shot on the surface," Rathour added.

"Could they have batted with more discipline? Maybe they could have. That's what they need to decide and come up with their plans. But, they need to score runs by playing their shots, as you need to back your strengths. Batting is always about scoring runs. It's not about not getting out but how many runs you put on the board," he added.

Top-order batsman Shubman contributed 23 runs off 66 deliveries before facing a two-ball duck in the second innings. In the first innings, Shubman's teammate Shreyas Iyer posted a score of 35 from 63 balls. However, in the second innings, Iyer fell for 13 runs off 31 balls as the Indian team collapsed for 202, resulting in a 28-run loss in the match.
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:44 IST

