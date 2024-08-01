Published 12:40 IST, August 1st 2024

India eager to settle Rahul vs Pant debate in ODIs against SL; Kohli, Rohit in focus on return

The Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management has an opportunity to decide who among KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be India's long-term first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs when the side takes on Sri Lanka in a three-match series beginning here on Friday.