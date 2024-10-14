sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-US Ink Drone Deal | Elections 2024 | RG Kar Horror | Chhattisgarh Shocker | India vs Canada | Baba Siddique Murder |

Published 19:48 IST, October 14th 2024

India eye three-pacer combination, New Zealand bank on quicks to make impact on Bengaluru Test

Keeping in mind next month’s trip to Australia where pacemen will have to shoulder the bulk of bowling, India have been giving more exposure to their quicks since the recent home series against Bangladesh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a fall of wicket
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a fall of wicket | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:16 IST, October 14th 2024