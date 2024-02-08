Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team's T20I prowess was on display when they went against Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series. Even though they dealt with chilly weather, the Men in Blue put up a decent performance as they took a 1-0 lead in the series. Some of Team India's flaws did not go unnoticed, and the selectors had to make some crucial decisions to form the T20 World Cup squad which will represent the country. Here are a couple of takeaways that were noticed in the first T20I match against Afghanistan

3 things you need to know

Team India won the first T20I match against Afghanistan

Both teams dealt with the cold wave as Mohali's temperature dipped to a single-digit

India are now 1-0 up against Afghanistan in the series

After the ODI World Cup 2023, all roads will head into the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. As Team India prepares for the T20Is, here are a few takeaways that were noticeable in the first match in the IND-AFG series.

Is Shivam Dube the new Hardik Pandya?

Shivam Dube emerged as a talisman for the team as he secured a fiery innings and put up 60* runs off 40 balls. Since Hardik Pandya is unavailable due to an injury, the All-rounder got a chance after a long time and made the opportunity count. Dube looked effortless and elevated India's hopes to win the games after the openers faltered. He could emerge as an ideal prospect as Pandya, who is prone to injuries.

Rohit & Shubman are seemingly lacking the chemistry as openers

The BCCI selectors need to address the openers issue that was visible in the IND-AFG T20I match. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill faltered as a miscalculated run-attempt led to the dismissal of the Indian Skipper, which led to some frustration from his side. Rohit is a fine opener who helps in the run contribution, but there may be concern around Shubman Gill's status, who has been stuttering since coming off the ODI World Cup.

Team India trying to address their difficulties in unfavourable conditions

To tackle the unusual scenarios, the Indian Cricket Team management is looking to challenge the players and make them try different things. Rohit Sharma pointed out how Washington Sundar came in to bowl in the 19th over, saying that they are making the bowlers go through some unusual and challenging scenarios. It could turn out to be good for them in the long run.

The Spinner's Display

Spinners Washington Sundar and Axar Patel were extremely instrumental in the bowling department as they were able to take up crucial wickets to limit the Afghan batting side.

Rinku Singh continues to emerge as an ideal finisher

Rinku Singh has been a true impact player in the times he has competed for Team India. In almost all of the matches that he has performed, the southpaw batter has done exceptionally well. He aided Shivam Dube in partnership as they put up the winning runs for the team. If Rinku shines in the IPL, he could make his way into the T20 World Cup squad.