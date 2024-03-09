×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

India inch closer to victory, reduce England to 103/5 at lunch

Hosts India inched closer towards an innings victory as they reduced England to 103 for 5 at lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India
Team India | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hosts India inched closer towards an innings victory as they reduced England to 103 for 5 at lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test here on Saturday.

Playing his 100th Test, senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared four top-order wickets, giving away 55 runs. Kuldeep Yadav (1/9) picked one.

Advertisement

Joe Root was in the middle when lunch was taken after Ashwin bowled rival skipper Ben Stokes. England still trail India by 156 runs.

Earlier, veteran England seamer Jimmy Anderson became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets when he dismissed Kuldeep.

Advertisement

Resuming from the overnight score of 473/8, India were all out within 20 minutes of play, adding only four runs to the total.

India lead the series 3-1.

Advertisement

Brief Scores: England: 218 and 103 for 5 in 22.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 39, Joe Root 34 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/55) India: 477 all out in 124.1 overs (Subman Gill 110, Rohit Sharma 103, Devdutt Padikkal 65; Shoaib Bashir 5/173). 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Surgery After Complains Of Acute Stomach Pain

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Miss World: 28 साल पहले इसी इवेंट ने किया था अमिताभ बच्चन को कंगाल

    18 minutes ago

  3. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Unveils Statue of Renowned Ahom General at Hollongapar

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections

    Videos21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo