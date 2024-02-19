Advertisement

Amidst the unraveling fortunes of the touring England team, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a sly remark aimed at their much-hyped Bazball approach during the third Test match in Rajkot. England found themselves in a precarious position on Sunday, losing early wickets while facing a daunting target of 557 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah mocks England's Bazball

With their aggressive strategy faltering, the visitors sought to minimize damage after stumbling to 20 for 3 in the final session of play on Day 4 of the third Test. This marked a departure from England's usual unconventional approach, as they struggled to live up to their Bazball rhetoric.

Ravindra Jadeja, buoyed by the home crowd, spun a web around the English batsmen on a scorching afternoon at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. It served as a reality check for the boastful England side, renowned for their bold batting tactics in Test cricket. Joe Root, facing criticism for his audacious reverse scoop in the first innings, endeavored to anchor the innings, reminiscent of his stellar performances during the 2021 tour of India.

Jonny Bairstow, meanwhile, fought to rediscover his form amidst the Indian conditions. With the scorecard reading 20-odd for 3 in the 10th over, Jasprit Bumrah added insult to injury with a mocking comment captured by the stump mic. Despite his typically reserved demeanor on the field, Bumrah seized the moment as England grappled with mounting pressure.

"Ab toh maar hi nahi rahe hai (Why aren't they hitting now)," Jasprit Bumrah was heard saying in the stump mic.

missed it live but this has ended me, how does he sound polite even when sledging 😭😭 https://t.co/5nHkVdoPhv pic.twitter.com/2DC9ND0HJA — Rahul (@exceedingxpuns)

In the end, the tourists succumbed to a meager total of 122 runs in just 39.4 overs, suffering a crushing defeat by 434 runs in the 3rd Test, marking their most substantial loss in terms of runs since World War II. India, on the other hand, clinched their largest victory margin in Test cricket history in terms of runs.

While England initially tasted success with their Bazball approach in the first Test, stunning India in Hyderabad despite a daunting 190-run first-innings deficit, their fortunes took a sharp turn in Vizag and Rajkot. India managed to quell the Bazball hype, handing England resounding defeats in both matches.