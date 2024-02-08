Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AFG 2nd T20I match Live In India, UK and US

Let's take a look at the important details regarding the India vs Afghanistan match. Know how to watch the live streaming and more.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
 India takes on Afghanistan in T20I 2 of 3, with India leading 1-0 following a dominant win in the first T20I. Their outstanding effort ensured a 6-wicket win with 15 balls to spare. While Afghanistan seeks atonement, India hopes to extend their winning trend. The forthcoming encounter at the Holkar Stadium in Indore promises tough action and spectacular moments. 

3 things you need to know 

  • India prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup 
  • India leads the series by 1-0 
  • Virat Kohli will be returning to action in the 2nd T20I

Also Read: Ex-IND cricketer advocates for Kohli to open in the 2nd T20I vs AFG

When will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I series match take place?

The 2nd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will take place on  Sunday, January 14, 2024.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I series match ‌take place?

The 2nd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I series match be played?

The 2nd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will be conducted at the Holkar Stadium in Indore

Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I series match in India?

The 2nd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will be televised live on Sports 18 Network  in India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I series match in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I series match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I series  match in the UK?

The live telecast of the 2nd T20I series match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on TNT Sport. 

Also Read: ICC rates Narendra Modi Stadium pitch as 'average'

 Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I series  match in the USA?

The live telecast of the 2nd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on Sling TV.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

