Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I match Live In India, UK and US

Let's take a look at the important details regarding the India vs Afghanistan match. Know how to watch the live streaming and more.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Indian wins against afghanistan
भारत ने अफगानिस्तान को पहले T20 में हराया | Image:BCCI
There will be plenty of action in the third and final Twenty20 International match between Afghanistan and India. India will want to keep up their momentum after winning the last two games handily. The team's batting power, bolstered by Kohli, will be formidable under Rohit Sharma's leadership. Afghanistan, though, will make a determined effort to recover. The match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be a thrilling battle.

3 things you need to know 

  • India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be played today 
  • India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in last two matches 
  • Shivam Dube has been a star performer in the series so far 

When will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I series match take place?

The 3rd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will take place on  Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I series match ‌take place?

The 3rd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I series match be played?

The 3rd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will be conducted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan live telecast in India?

The 3rd T20I series  match between India vs Afghanistan will be televised live on Sports 18 Network  in India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I series match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan live streaming in the UK?

The live telecast of the 3rd T20I series match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on TNT Sport. 

 Where can I watch  India vs Afghanistan live streaming in the USA?

The live telecast of the 3rd T20I series match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on Sling TV.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib/Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

