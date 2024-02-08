Advertisement

At 7:00 pm today, India will face Afghanistan in the second T20 match of the 3-match series. India leads 1-0 following a dominant 6-wicket victory in the first T20I, securing the win with 15 balls to spare. Afghanistan will be seeking redemption while India aims to extend their winning streak. Anticipation is high for an intense and thrilling match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

3 things you need to know

India prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup

India leads the series by 1-0

Virat Kohli will be returning to action in the 2nd T20I

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Weather Report

Virat Kohli is ready to return to the T20 format after a 14-month sabbatical, having missed the first T20I due to personal obligations. The weather at Holkar Stadium is projected to be pleasant, with no rain expected throughout the game. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius at the start of the game, gradually declining to roughly 16 degrees Celsius by the finish. While the match is likely to go on without interruptions, dew may play a role in the latter minutes.

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The flat tracks and small boundaries at Holkar Stadium are expected to favour batters. The Indian squad, which has won two of the three T20Is played at this venue, will want to continue its winning streak in the second T20I against Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib/Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib.