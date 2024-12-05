India vs Australia, 2nd Test Live Streaming: How To Watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India?

India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other in the second Test of their five-match series starting Friday. India won the first Test match and are 1-0 up in the contest. India defeated Australia by 295 runs in the Perth Test match. Australia will look to bounce back in Adelaide, hoping to level the series.

Where will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test match take place?

The India vs Australia second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test match take place?

The India vs Australia second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 10. The match starts at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test match in Australia?

The India vs Australia second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Fox Cricket in Australia.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Playing XIs