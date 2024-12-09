Published 10:11 IST, December 9th 2024
Siraj, Head Likely to be Punished by ICC After Adelaide Controversy - REPORT
Ind vs Aus: Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head are likely to face punishment by the ICC for their heated banter at Adelaide.
Ind vs Aus: Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head are likely to face punishment by the ICC for their heated banter at Adelaide. Things got flared up after Siraj picked up the wicket of a well set Head in the second day of the Adelaide Test. It is after Siraj cleaned up Head with an inswinging yorker, both players engaged in an heated altercation. As per a report in the Telegraph, both the players are likely to face disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, neither is expected to be suspended, as the offence falls under minor violations in the ICC’s Code of Conduct.
‘Well bowled, mate’ - Head
Speaking after the match, Head, who was named Player of the Match, claimed he had told Siraj, “Well bowled, mate," after hitting him for a six earlier in the over, and felt Siraj’s reaction was unwarranted.
“I might’ve gone too far with my reaction, and I regret that," Head admitted in a press conference. “But I also believe in standing up for myself. In our team, we avoid such behaviour—it’s not the way I play or want my teammates to play. If I see it, I call it out, and I did."
Claiming that he did not say anything to Head, Siraj also told that it clear on TV that he said more than just ‘well bowled.’
‘I didn’t say anything to him’ - Siraj
“When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up," Siraj explained to Star Sports. “When I got him out, I celebrated, but I didn’t say anything to him. What he claimed in the press conference isn’t true. It’s clear on TV that he said more than just ‘well bowled.’ I respect all players because cricket is a gentleman’s game, but his behaviour was out of line, and I didn’t like it."
Updated 10:15 IST, December 9th 2024