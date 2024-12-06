Published 08:15 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: IND Score 128/5 At Stumps On Day 2, AUS Still On Top
India vs Australia 2nd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS second Test at Adelaide. Australia dominated the proceedings on the opening day with both the bat and the ball. India were bowled out for 180 runs and then Australia finished the day at 86/1.
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: The second Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being played at the Adelaide Oval. India won the toss and elected to bat first, which backfired as Mitchell Starc turned into a monster with the pink ball and ran through India's batting line-up. India were bowled out for 180 runs and Starc picked up six wickets to his name. Australia, however, looked the opposite of India with the bat as they seemed untroubled by Indian bowlers. The opening day ended with Australia finishing at 86/1 with Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney still batting. Jasprit Bumrah took the only wicket for the visitors.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs
- Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: India will be seeking a strong comeback after being comprehensively outplayed by Australia on the opening day of the second Test. Having entered the match on a high note following their convincing victory in the Perth Test, India were expected to dominate. However, Australia appeared to have put their previous disappointment behind them, coming out aggressively and catching India off guard. For India to bounce back in the match, they will first need their bowlers to restrict Australia to under 250 runs and then the batters to play for at least two full days.
17:04 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: Nitish Reddy Ends Day 2 With A Statement | IND at 128/5
Nitish Reddy pushed the ball towards the boundary. Spectacular entertainment in Day 2 action as the Aussies yet again looked dominant from all ends. Team India are still fighting to get the momentum back.
16:56 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: India Trail By 44 Runs With Reddy & Pant On The Middle | IND at 117/5
All-rounder Nitish Reddy and Stumper Rishabh Pant have held on to their strikes as India Reach 117 runs. But situations are still bleak as they have lost five wickets in the game.
16:45 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: Rohit Walks Off, India Are 5 Down | IND at 105/5
Team India are in all sorts of problems as skipper Rohit Sharma fails to make an impact despite receiving a lifeline. The Aussies have cleaned out five wickets now. It is a nightmare!
16:29 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: Rohit Sharna gets a lifeline! Starc missteps and it's a lucky break for India
Team India got lucky after what looked like Starc cleaned up Rohit Sharma, but the veteran Aussie had misstepped and it was a NO BALL.
16:24 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: Gill is GONE! Starc cleans him up with a SCRAMER if a ball | IND at 86/4
Mitchell Starc gets tjhe job done as he dismisses Shubman Gill with a spectacular delivery. The veteran found the middle stump and laid it flat on the ground
16:08 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: Disappointment in Kohli's face as he has to walk back
Boland has been menacing with the ball as Virat Kohli is gone for 11. He gets caught behind by Alex Carey. Team India are in all sorts of trouble now.
15:49 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: India Are 50 Up, Trail by 101 Runs | IND At 56/2
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are in the middle as the Aussie attack continue to bug the visitors. But the batting side is 50 up on the scoreboard.
15:36 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: Jaiswal looked good, but Boland was better! | IND At 42/2
Scott Boland got the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal as Team India lost another wicket. It is a big blow for the team now!
Kohli is in.
15:24 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: The lights are coming up| IND: 30/1
It's sun down and the floodlights have turned on. Things could get tricky for Team India as they face Australia.
15:13 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: Breakthrough Comes Early For Australia!
It's 12/1 as KL Rahul gets gloved at the leg side after Carey comfortable makes the catch. KL tries to edge it and narrowly gets the glove. First breakthrough for Australia.
14:59 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: India begin their second Innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have showed up for the 2nd innings and they are seeking for a comfortable stay against the challenging AUssies.
14:44 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: AUS end their innings at 337 while leading by 157 runs!
Australia end their innings at 337 (all-out) while leading the match by 157 runs.
14:43 IST, December 7th 2024
IND vs AUS Live: 3rd session under-way!
Australia lead by 152 runs with 332 runs made at a loss of 9 wickets in 85.5 overs.
14:34 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Dinner report!
As Day 2 enters dinner at the Adelaide Oval, Australia has established a commanding position, leading by 152 runs with a total of 332/8. Travis Head has been the standout performer, scoring a blistering 140 off 141 balls. India’s bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah with 4/59, have struggled to contain the Australian batting lineup. The fall of wickets has interrupted their progress, but Mitchell Starc remains not out on 18. With Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland yet to bat, Australia aims for a substantial first innings lead in the second Test.
14:14 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Time For Dinner!
Game enters dinner.
13:51 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Siraj dismiss Travis Head!
Big lead Mohammed Siraj beats Travis Head, who now departs after 140 runs 141 balls.
13:50 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Score Update!
Australia stand 300/6 in 80 overs. Leading by 120 runs.
13:45 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Australia are 6 down but have a strong lead of 110 runs!
Alex Carey dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.
13:30 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Travis Head completes his century!
Known for being India's nightmare, Travis Head completes his century against India. Australia stand 255/5 in 72 overs.
13:01 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Marsh dismissed by Ashwin!
Marsh was dismissed by Ashwin as Australia is now 231/5 in 68.3 overs.
12:47 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Play Resumes
Session 2 is underway.
12:22 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Match report so far!
11:36 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Tea break!
As the first session of Day 2 concludes, Australia has taken a lead of 11 runs with a score of 191 for 4. Travis Head remains at the crease with an impressive 53 not out off 67 balls, while Mitchell Marsh is on 2. India's bowlers have struggled, with Mohammed Siraj yet to take a wicket, having bowled 19 overs for 58 runs, and Ravichandran Ashwin conceding 22 runs in 7 overs without a wicket.
11:34 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Australia now in the lead!
Australia cross India's 180 as they stand 183/4 in 56.5 overs.
11:21 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Score Update!
Australia trail India by 12 runs as they stand 168/4 in 54.4 overs.
11:16 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Labuschagne dismissed!
Marnus Labuschagne scored 64 runs off 126 balls, hitting 9 fours before being caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal off the bowling of Nitish Kumar Reddy.
11:12 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Australia trail by 20 runs!
Australia stand 160/3 in 51 overs.
10:58 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Aussies trouble India!
As Australia continues its innings on Day 2 of the second Test against India, they have reached 138 for 3, trailing by 42 runs. Marnus Labuschagne stands strong at 47 not out, complemented by Travis Head with 19. The Australian lineup faced early challenges, losing Usman Khawaja (13) and Nathan McSweeney (39) to Jasprit Bumrah, who has claimed three wickets for just 23 runs, maintaining tight pressure on the batting side.
09:59 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Score update!
Australia stand at 97/2 in 39 overs.
09:58 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: First wicket down!
Bumrah dismisses Nathan McSweeney. Australia stand 92/2 in 36.3 overs.
09:44 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: The Game Resumes
Australis is out to bat as the play resumes.
09:37 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Match to resume at 9:30 AM
Day 2 will resume at 9:30 AM with Australia continuing their first innings.
08:13 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Day 1 Match Report
Australia bowled India out for 180 on Day 1 of the second Test match against India at the Adelaide Oval on December 6, 2024, but completed the day with 86 for 1, 94 runs behind. India's batting lineup suffered greatly after losing the toss to Mitchell Starc, who claimed six wickets for 48 runs. Usman Khawaja was dismissed for 13 by Jasprit Bumrah, who took the lone Australian wicket. With Marnus Labuschagne (20*) and Nathan McSweeney (38*) still undefeated at stumps, Australia is well-positioned to even the series after India leads 1-0.
08:09 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from Day 2 of the second Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval here at republicworld.com
Updated 17:05 IST, December 7th 2024