Published 08:07 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Australia Win By 10 Wickets
India vs Australia 2nd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 3 of the IND vs AUS second Test at Adelaide. Australia dominated the proceedings once again as they posted 337 runs after bowling India out for 180 in the first innings. The second day concluded with India batting at 128/5, trailing by 29 runs.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: The second Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being played at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, which backfired as India were bowled out for 180 runs and Mitchell Starc picked up six wickets to his name. Australia, however, looked in good control with the bat as they put up 337 runs with Travis Head scoring a fine century. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took four wickets each. India suffered yet another batting collapse and were left reeling at 128/5 at the end of play on the second day, still trailing by 29 runs.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs
- Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Live Blog
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: India faces an uphill task to recover from a dismal performance on the first two days of the second Test against Australia. Riding high on their emphatic win in the Perth Test, India was expected to assert their dominance. But Australia, determined to bounce back from their previous defeat, launched a fierce counterattack that caught India off guard, leaving them reeling. India's hope now rest on Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy, and R Ashwin to do the job with the bat as they look to put on a strong target for the home side.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs
- Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
11:53 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Australia Defeat India
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: The inevitable happened, India have been defeated by Australia in the Adelaide Test match. The series is now level with both teams winning one match each
10:46 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: All Over For India | Australia Need 19 Runs To Win
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: The Test match is done and dusted and it is just a matter of time before the score line reads 1-1
10:34 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Nitish Reddy Falls | IND - 160/8
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Nitish Reddy's cameo has come to an end as he has saved India from the horrors of being defeated by an innings at the Adelaide Oval.
10:31 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: India Take A Lead | IND - 160/8
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: India have finally secured the lead with Nitish Reddy showing some intent.
10:25 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Harshit Rana Departs | IND - 155/8
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: India have been absolutely disappointing in this Test match. Too much to ask from Harshit Rana who makes his way back into the dressing room
10:02 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Ashwin Departs | IND -149/7
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: India are sinking at the Adelaide Oval, an innings defeat is well and truly on cards now
09:39 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: All Eyes On Nitish Reddy | IND -132/6
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: How much is too much? That is the burning question as Nitish Reddy is stranded at one hand fighting out hard for Team India.
09:36 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Pant Goes Down | IND -128/6
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Horrendous start for Team India as they stare at an innings defeat. Mitchell Starc dismisses Rishabh Pant packing
09:33 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Early Scare For Rishabh Pant | IND -128/5
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Rishabh pant faces an early LBW scare off a peach of a delivery from Mitchell Starc.
09:30 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia LIVE: Indian Batters On The Crease
India's batters Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy have stepped on to the pitch as they try to salvage what looks like a losing cause.
09:10 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia LIVE: Match To Begin Soon
The day's play will begin shortly as India try to salvage the second test match against Australia.
01:29 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from Day 3 of the second Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval here at republicworld.com
Updated 11:54 IST, December 8th 2024