India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: India Heading Towards Another Collapse
India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 3 of the IND vs AUS third Test at Brisbane. Australia dominated the proceedings on the opening day as Travis Head and Steve Smith scored hundreds. Australia finished the day at 405/7 in 101 overs.
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: The third Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, which backfired as Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century each to help the home side post over 400 runs in the first innings. Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul but Australia found little difficulty navigating other bowlers. The opening day of the match was washed out by rain.
Australia vs India: Playing XIs for 3rd Test
Australia's playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
08:37 IST, December 16th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Returns
The rain has returned and covers are drawn.
08:12 IST, December 16th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Lunch Is Called
Lunch has been called in Brisbane.
07:44 IST, December 16th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: The Rain Returns
The rain returns as play is stopped once again.
07:39 IST, December 16th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Virat Kohli Departs
Virat Kohli departs as he gets caught after getting a nick on his bat off a Josh Hazlewood delivery.
07:32 IST, December 16th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul Looking To Attack
KL Rahul is looking to take the attack to Australia as he smashes Hazlewood for two fours.
07:09 IST, December 16th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Jaiswal Departs
India lose opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early on as India's chances looking bleak.
06:57 IST, December 16th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: AUS Mount Mammoth 1st Innings Score
As play has been stopped, Australia have managed to put up a massive 445 in the first innings.
06:56 IST, December 16th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Delay Strikes Again
Rain has again gripped Brisbane as play has been stopped.
21:42 IST, December 15th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: When and where to watch?
The India vs Australia Test series is being live broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The match starts at 5:20 AM IST.
21:39 IST, December 15th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from Day 3 of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba here at republicworld.com
