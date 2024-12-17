Published 06:55 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score & Updates: India Bowling Dominate AUS in 2nd Innings
India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 5 of the IND vs AUS third Test at Brisbane. At stumps on the fourth day, India was batting at 252/9, still trailing Australia by 193 runs.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
India managed to avoid the follow-on against Australia on the fourth day of the Test match. Despite being reduced to 74/5, India's lower-order batsmen staged a remarkable recovery to take the team past the follow-on mark. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul made significant contributions to India's cause, but it was the unlikely pair of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show. The two tailenders put on a crucial 10-wicket stand worth 39 runs, which ultimately helped India avoid the follow-on. At stumps on the fourth day, India was batting at 252/9, still trailing Australia by 193 runs. The Indian team's narrow escape has set the stage for an intriguing final day's play, with the visitors facing an uphill task to salvage a draw.
Live Blog
Australia vs India: Playing XIs for 3rd Test
Australia's playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
09:45 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Understanding Day 5 So Far
As of Day 5, Session 2, Australia declared their second innings at 89/7, setting a target of 275 runs for India, who trail by 274 runs. Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding bowling earned him figures of 3/18. Australia's win probability stands at 6%, while India's draw likelihood is at 91%. The match is poised for an intense finish as India aims to navigate challenging bowling to save the Test series, currently tied at 1-1.
09:44 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Score Update!
Australia made 89/7d on final day of the 3rd Test.
09:43 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Travis Head dismissed by Siraj
Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head. Australia stand 60/6 in 14.4 overs.
09:21 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Score Update!
Australia stand 52/5 in 13.4 overs.
09:16 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Akash Deep Dismiss Marsh
Akash Deep Dismiss Mitchell Marsh. Australia stands 28/4.
08:56 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Score Update!
On Day 5 of the third Test, Australia leads India by 202 runs after posting 445 and dismissing India for 260. Currently, Australia is 17/3 in their second innings, with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling has claimed two early wickets, adding pressure to the Australian batting lineup.
08:47 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Australia is Out To Bat
Australia is out to bat, the current score stands 16/3.
08:46 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Lunch Has Been Taken
Australia dismissed India for 260, but lightning and rain halted play before their second innings. Lunch has been taken, with further action uncertain.
07:37 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Makes The Situation Worse
As play resumes on Day 5 of the third Test at The Gabba, heavy rain is causing significant delays. Australia leads by 185 runs after dismissing India for 260. With a draw becoming increasingly likely due to weather conditions, both teams face pressure as Australia aims to extend their advantage and India seeks survival.
06:52 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from Day 5 of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba here at republicworld.com
Updated 09:49 IST, December 18th 2024