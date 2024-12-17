India vs Australia, 3rd Test | Image: Republic World

India managed to avoid the follow-on against Australia on the fourth day of the Test match. Despite being reduced to 74/5, India's lower-order batsmen staged a remarkable recovery to take the team past the follow-on mark. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul made significant contributions to India's cause, but it was the unlikely pair of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show. The two tailenders put on a crucial 10-wicket stand worth 39 runs, which ultimately helped India avoid the follow-on. At stumps on the fourth day, India was batting at 252/9, still trailing Australia by 193 runs. The Indian team's narrow escape has set the stage for an intriguing final day's play, with the visitors facing an uphill task to salvage a draw.