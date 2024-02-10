Advertisement

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup will enter its final phase, and it has come down to two finalists - India and Australia. The Indian Cricket Team will clash against Australia in what looks like the best moment to take revenge of the ODI World Cup final defeat. The Uday Saharan-led Team India has been on an upward trajectory and is expected to dominate in the upcoming match. But the Australian side is expected to give tough competition to the Boys in Blue. Check out all the live-streaming details here.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Team India are undefeated in the tournament

Uday Saharan will be the captain of the Boys in Blue squad

Hugh Weibgen will lead the Young Australian squad

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw announces comeback to cricket in GRAND STYLE: 24-year-old smashes 158 runs on return

Advertisement

India vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match take place?

Advertisement

The India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match will take place on Sunday , February 11th, and will take place at 01:30 PM onwards.

Where will the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match take place?

Advertisement

The India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match will be hosted at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa.

Also Read: 'England WILL NOT WIN the series if...': Michael Vaughan opens up on BIG WORRY with Ben Stokes & Co.

Advertisement

How to watch the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match live in India via the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

How to watch India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final: Men in Blue Full Squad

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan