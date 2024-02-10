Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup 2024 final: LIVE Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time & Venue & More

Here's everything you need to know as India U19 face Australia U19 in the final of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Pavitra Shome
IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup Finals
IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup Finals | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup will enter its final phase, and it has come down to two finalists - India and Australia. The Indian Cricket Team will clash against Australia in what looks like the best moment to take revenge of the ODI World Cup final defeat. The Uday Saharan-led Team India has been on an upward trajectory and is expected to dominate in the upcoming match. But the Australian side is expected to give tough competition to the Boys in Blue. Check out all the live-streaming details here.

3 things you need to know 

Advertisement
  • Team India are undefeated in the tournament
  • Uday Saharan will be the captain of the Boys in Blue squad
  • Hugh Weibgen will lead the Young Australian squad

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw announces comeback to cricket in GRAND STYLE: 24-year-old smashes 158 runs on return

Advertisement

India vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match take place?

Advertisement

The India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match will take place on Sunday , February 11th, and will take place at 01:30 PM onwards.

Where will the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match take place?

Advertisement

The India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match will be hosted at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa.

Also Read: 'England WILL NOT WIN the series if...': Michael Vaughan opens up on BIG WORRY with Ben Stokes & Co.

Advertisement

How to watch the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match live in India via the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

How to watch India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final: Men in Blue Full Squad

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

13 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cummins beats Q3 expectations, bullish outlook on demand, margins

    Business News26 minutes ago

  2. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News30 minutes ago

  4. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement