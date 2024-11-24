Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant HUG Yashasvi Jaiswal in Appreciation After Ton at Perth During 1st Test

IND VS AUS: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant could not hold back their emotions as they hugged and appreciated Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant 161. Jaiswal perished while he was looking to cut a short-ball outside the off-stump from Mitchell Marsh. He was caught by Steven Smith at point. But after he perished, Kohli walked upto him and hugged him and then while he was on his way back to the dressing-room, incoming batter Rishabh Pant stopped in his strides to hug the batter. It was a moment that was heartwarming and would be etched in Jaiswal's memory. It was Jaiswal's maiden Test century on Australian soil and it came in his second outing itself. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries and three sixes.

Jaiswal Smashes Multiple Records

As Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his first century on Australia soil, he shattered several records with his iconic first century. Jaiswal brought up his hundred against Australia with a massive six off Josh Hazlewood as the young batter has stamped his authority on the hosts.

The first record that Jaiswal got to his name was that he became the third Indian 100 in first test in Australia. He followed that up by putting his name next to the greatest of all time Sachin Tendulkar. Yashasvi Jaiswal is now the second youngest Indian opener to score a hundred after Sachin Tendulkar.

Jaiswal also now holds the record for the highest score by an Indian in the first test in Australia. The final record that the young Yashasvi Jaiswal got to his name was having the most sixes in a year in tests.