Published 18:41 IST, January 22nd 2025
India vs England 1st T20I LIVE Updates: India Win Toss Opt To Bowl First
Catch all of the live updates from the first T20I match of the five match series between India and England.
India and England will be facing off in the first of the five match T20I series today. The first match of the five match series is taking place at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. India will be led by explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav whereas England will be led by Jos Buttler.
18:49 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: England's Playing XI
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
18:48 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: India's Playing XI
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
18:47 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: IND Opt To Bowl First
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: India won the toss and have opted to bowl first against England.
18:37 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Toss To Take Place Shortly
The toss for the first T20I match between India and England is set to take place shortly.
