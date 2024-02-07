Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:52 IST
India vs England 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: England win by 28 runs, take 1-0 lead
Day 3 of the first Test match between England and India saw an impressive batting display by England, with Ollie Pope's unbeaten 148 guiding them to 316/6, leading India by 126 runs. Despite India's effective bowling, the day belonged to England. The match is set for an exciting continuation on Day 4 in Hyderabad.
- Sports
- 5 min read
6: 52 IST, January 28th 2024
"Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory. My first time coming out here and being captain in these conditions. I'm a great observer, I've watched how India operate in the field. Absolutely thrilled for everyone, Tom Hartley nine wickets, Ollie Pope first Test back after shoulder surgery. Tom came into the squad for the first time, he's heard a lot and had a lot of confidence. I was willing to give him a long spell regardless of what happened. Whether that was the reason he got seven wickets and won us the game, who knows? [Pope] Seen some special innings from Joe Root, but the whole innings on a difficult wicket, for me that's the greatest innings by an Englishman on the subcontinent. [Approach] If you lose, you wake up in the morning, still have a good crack and life and move on. We don't fear failure. Go out and express yourself and you'll be all right."
6: 52 IST, January 28th 2024
"Hard to pinpoint where it went wrong. With a lead of 190 we were in control but exceptional batting - probably one of the best I've seen in Indian conditions, well played Ollie Pope. I thought 230 was gettable but it wasn't to be. Thought we bowled in the right areas, we analysed what went well and what didn't. But you've got to take your hat off and say well played to Pope. Hard to look at one or two things. We didn't bat well enough to get to that score. 20-30 runs, anything is possible. The lower order fought well and showed the top order [what to do]. We didn't take some chances but that can happen, it's the first game of the series."
5: 33 IST, January 28th 2024
England defeated India in the first Test match by 28 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
4: 56 IST, January 28th 2024
Tom Hartley dismissed Srikar Bharat for 28 runs to pick up a five-wicket haul. India need 55 runs to win the match, while England need 2 wickets.
4: 52 IST, January 28th 2024
R Ashwin and Srikar Bharat have scored 50 runs together. India need 58 runs to win the first Test.
2: 51 IST, January 28th 2024
At 107/5, India now requires 124 runs to win against England. KL Rahul was dismissed lbw by Joe Root at 22 runs. Currently, Shreyas Iyer is on the crease with 3 runs not out. England's bowlers, especially Tom Hartley, have been successful in securing wickets during the ongoing session.
2: 38 IST, January 28th 2024
In the third session on Day 4 of the first Test, Axar Patel was dismissed by Tom Hartley, bringing India to 95/4. KL Rahul remains not out on 21, and Shreyas Iyer joins him at the crease. Tom Hartley's impressive bowling performance secures four wickets for England.
2: 30 IST, January 28th 2024
At the tea break on Day 4, India needs 136 runs to win against England in the first Test. India is at 95/3, with KL Rahul on 21* and Axar Patel on 17*. England's bowlers, particularly Tom Hartley, have been crucial in securing wickets.
1: 35 IST, January 28th 2024
On Day 4, India requires 166 runs to win against England in the first Test. At 65/3, KL Rahul and Axar Patel stand firm, while Tom Hartley secures crucial wickets for England dismissing the Indian captai, Rohit Sharma.
12: 55 IST, January 28th 2024
- England scored 246 and 420 in their 1st and 2nd innings, with India responding with 436.
- India is currently at 42/2 in their 2nd innings, needing 189 runs to win with a target of 231.
- In the 2nd innings bowling for England, Tom Hartley has taken 2 wickets for 11 runs in 5.0 overs.
- India's batting in the 2nd innings sees Rohit Sharma on 24* (35) and KL Rahul on 0* (0).
12: 09 IST, January 28th 2024
India start their second innings.
11: 56 IST, January 28th 2024
India to start their second innings after lunch.
11: 24 IST, January 28th 2024
The match between England and India on 25–29 Jan saw England posting 246 and 420 in their 1st and 2nd innings, with India responding with 436. Ollie Pope scored 196 runs in the 2nd innings. In the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets for 41 runs, while R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took 3 and 2 wickets, respectively.
11: 13 IST, January 28th 2024
England posted 246 and 419/8 (100.1) in the 1st and 2nd innings, with India replying with 436. Ollie Pope is unbeaten on 195* (273). R. Ashwin has 3/126 (28.1), and A. Patel 1/74 (16.0) in the bowling. England leads by 229 runs. Hartley dismissed; Wood came in.
11: 01 IST, January 28th 2024
England scores are 412/7 in their 2nd innings, leading by 222 runs. Ollie Pope has scored 191* (266), and Tom Hartley is 33* (47). In response, India's R. Ashwin has taken 2/126 (28.0), and M. Siraj has 0/22 (6.1).
9: 53 IST, January 28th 2024
England leads by 149 runs with a score of 339/7 in their 2nd innings against India. Ollie Pope scored 157* (219). Rehan dismissed by Bumrah.
9: 35 IST, January 28th 2024
Ollie Pope completes his 150 runs.
8: 03 IST, January 28th 2024
Ollie Pope's unbeaten 148 helped England reach 316/6 on the third day of their first Test match against India, a 126-run advantage over their opponents. Even with India bowling well, England had the better of the day. Day 4 of the contest is expected to be an entertaining continuation.
8: 02 IST, January 28th 2024
Match will resume at 9:30 PM, England lead by 126 runs.
