India vs England 1st Test Match: Dream11 fantasy tips, pitch, weather report and Predicted XI
Get hold of the Dream11 fantasy XI tips and suggestions for the 1st Test match between India and England, which will be contested in Hyderabad.
The Indian cricket team is preparing to face England in a five-match Test series that begins today. The inaugural Test match will be held in Hyderabad, with the Englishmen's Bazball facing off against Team India's Spinball. Virat Kohli and Shoaib Bashir will not be present but expect an exciting day of Test cricket.
3 things you need to know
- IND and ENG will square off for the first time since the ODI World Cup
- Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue
- Ben Stokes will lead the Three Lions
India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 tips, toss, weather update, probable XIs
India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat, Ben Foakes
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach, James Anderson
All-Rounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin
India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips
- Rohit Sharma or Joe Root could be made captains for today
- Ravindra Jadeja or Jonnny Bairstow could be made vice captains today
India vs England 1st Test: Toss
England won the toss and skipper Ben Stokes chose to bat first.
India vs England 1st Test: Pitch Report
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which is renowned for being a hitting paradise, would probably work to the hitters' benefit. Choosing to bat first is up to the team that wins the toss.
India vs England 1st Test: Weather Report
Based on the current weather, meteorologists predict that Hyderabad will get five days of sunshine and no risk of rain.
India vs England Playing XIs for 1st Test
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
