Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

India vs England 1st Test Match: Dream11 fantasy tips, pitch, weather report and Predicted XI

Get hold of the Dream11 fantasy XI tips and suggestions for the 1st Test match between India and England, which will be contested in Hyderabad.

Pavitra Shome
Team India win 2nd Test vs South Africa
Team India win 2nd Test vs South Africa | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian cricket team is preparing to face England in a five-match Test series that begins today. The inaugural Test match will be held in Hyderabad, with the Englishmen's Bazball facing off against Team India's Spinball. Virat Kohli and Shoaib Bashir will not be present but expect an exciting day of Test cricket. 

3 things you need to know

  • IND and ENG will square off for the first time since the ODI World Cup
  • Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue
  • Ben Stokes will lead the Three Lions

Also Read: England 1-4 India: Anil Kumble makes his prediction for final score line of IND vs ENG Test series

India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 tips, toss, weather update, probable XIs

India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat, Ben Foakes

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach, James Anderson

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

  • Rohit Sharma or Joe Root could be made captains for today
  • Ravindra Jadeja or Jonnny Bairstow could be made vice captains today 

India vs England 1st Test: Toss

England won the toss and skipper Ben Stokes chose to bat first.

India vs England 1st Test: Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which is renowned for being a hitting paradise, would probably work to the hitters' benefit. Choosing to bat first is up to the team that wins the toss.

Also Read: Padikkal, Akashdeep put India A in control over England Lions on opening day

India vs England 1st Test: Weather Report

Based on the current weather, meteorologists predict that Hyderabad will get five days of sunshine and no risk of rain.

India vs England Playing XIs for 1st Test

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:21 IST

