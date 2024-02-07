Advertisement

The Indian cricket team is preparing to face England in a five-match Test series that begins today. The inaugural Test match will be held in Hyderabad, with the Englishmen's Bazball facing off against Team India's Spinball. Virat Kohli and Shoaib Bashir will not be present but expect an exciting day of Test cricket.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

IND and ENG will square off for the first time since the ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue

Ben Stokes will lead the Three Lions

Also Read: England 1-4 India: Anil Kumble makes his prediction for final score line of IND vs ENG Test series

Advertisement

India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 tips, toss, weather update, probable XIs

India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat, Ben Foakes

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Advertisement

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach, James Anderson

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Advertisement

India vs England 1st Test: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Rohit Sharma or Joe Root could be made captains for today

Ravindra Jadeja or Jonnny Bairstow could be made vice captains today

India vs England 1st Test: Toss

England won the toss and skipper Ben Stokes chose to bat first.

Advertisement

India vs England 1st Test: Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which is renowned for being a hitting paradise, would probably work to the hitters' benefit. Choosing to bat first is up to the team that wins the toss.

Advertisement

Also Read: Padikkal, Akashdeep put India A in control over England Lions on opening day

India vs England 1st Test: Weather Report

Based on the current weather, meteorologists predict that Hyderabad will get five days of sunshine and no risk of rain.

India vs England Playing XIs for 1st Test

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj



England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach