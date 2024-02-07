As of the end of Day 2, India is leading the match against England in the 2nd Test by 171 runs with a score of 28/0 in the 2nd innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 15 runs from 17 balls, and Rohit Sharma, the captain, is unbeaten on 13 runs from 13 balls. The live win probability is in India's favor at 93%, with England at 6% and the chance of a draw at 1%. The match is being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.