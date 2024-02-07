English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Highlights: ENG is 67/1 at stumps, needs 332 runs to win

Welcome to the 3rd day of the 2nd Test of India vs England. Rohit Sharma's team leads the match by 171 runs and will resume their second innings at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match between India and England.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
India vs England, 1st Test
India vs England, 1st Test | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
4: 51 IST, February 4th 2024

At the conclusion of day 3 in the second Test match between India and England, India set a target of 399 runs for England in their second innings. At stumps, England required 332 runs to win, with their score at 67/1. Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed were unbeaten at the crease, facing India's bowling attack, against which India's Ravichandran Ashwin secured the vital wicket of Ben Duckett. 

4: 41 IST, February 4th 2024

ENG are 53/1 as Duckett is dismissed by Ashwin.

3: 36 IST, February 4th 2024

India scored 396 in the 1st innings and 255 in the 2nd innings, while England scored 253 in the 1st innings. India is leading by 398 runs on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match. England will need to score 399 runs to win.

 

 

3: 29 IST, February 4th 2024

India is 255/9, Bumrah departs.

3: 09 IST, February 4th 2024

India's current score against England is 241/8 in the 2nd innings, leading by 384 runs on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match. Ravichandran Ashwin is batting at 15* (42) and Jasprit Bumrah at 0* (11). England's bowlers R. Ahmed and T. Hartley have taken 2 wickets and 3 wickets respectively.
 

2: 21 IST, February 4th 2024

India lead by 370 runs at tea with a score of 227/6. Ashwin, Bharat at crease

1: 39 IST, February 4th 2024

Shubman Gill has been dismissed by Shoaib Bashir for 104 runs. India 211/5 in 56 overs. 

1: 15 IST, February 4th 2024

Shubman Gill scored his third century in Test match cricket during the ongoing 2nd Test match against England in Visakhapatnam. 

12: 24 IST, February 4th 2024

The match hs resumed after lunch on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match. Gill and Axar take charge. 

12: 24 IST, February 4th 2024

The lunch has been announced on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match in Visakhapatnam. India at 130/4 with a lead beyond 250 runs. 

12: 21 IST, February 4th 2024

Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar have been dismissed by Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed respectively. Iyer scored 29, while Patidar went back after hitting just 9 runs. IND 122/4 in 30.6 overs.  

10: 37 IST, February 4th 2024

India's current score against England is 75/2 in the 1st innings, leading by 218 runs on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match. Shubman Gill is batting at 27* (44) and Shreyas Iyer at 18* (28).


 

10: 22 IST, February 4th 2024

 India's current score against England is 49/2 in the 1st innings, leading by 192 runs on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match.  

9: 46 IST, February 4th 2024

Jaiswal departs Shreyas Iyer comes in.

9: 37 IST, February 4th 2024

Anderson dismisses Rohit Sharma. India is 29/1. Gill comes in.

9: 30 IST, February 4th 2024

Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are out to bat as the Day 3 resumes.

8: 24 IST, February 4th 2024

India lost the first match to England in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

8: 24 IST, February 4th 2024

Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal will resume the play in the next two hours.

5: 39 IST, February 2nd 2024

 As of the end of Day 2, India is leading the match against England in the 2nd Test by 171 runs with a score of 28/0 in the 2nd innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 15 runs from 17 balls, and Rohit Sharma, the captain, is unbeaten on 13 runs from 13 balls. The live win probability is in India's favor at 93%, with England at 6% and the chance of a draw at 1%. The match is being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.  

