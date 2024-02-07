English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 22:41 IST

India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: How to watch, playing XI, weather and pitch report

The 2nd Test match between India and England will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Vishal Tiwari
India vs England
India vs England | Image:AP
The second Test match between India and England is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 2. England are currently ahead in the five-match contest thanks to their victory in the first Test. India will be aiming to make a comeback in the series with a few changes to its team.  

When will the India vs England 2nd Test be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and England is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on Friday, February 2.

Where will the India vs England 2nd Test be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and England will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

How to watch India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and England will be available on JioCinema. 

How to watch India vs England 2nd Test Live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd Test between India and England will be available on Sports18 TV Channel. 

How to watch India vs England 2nd Test in the UK? 

In the UK, fans can watch the India vs England 2nd Test on Sky Sports. 

How to watch India vs England 2nd Test in the USA? 

In the USA, fans can watch the India vs England 2nd Test on Willow TV. 

India vs England 2nd Test: Predicted and Playing XI

India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

India vs England 2nd Test: Weather and pitch report

Weather report: The weather forecast for the period from February 2, Friday, to February 6, suggests favorable conditions with a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum temperature of 22°C. Although the overall weather is anticipated to be pleasant for the majority of the match, there is a slight possibility of rain impacting the game.

Pitch report: The Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium pitch is known for favoring batsmen initially but has a track record of assisting both fast bowlers and spinners as the match progresses. In the recent Test held at this venue, India secured a victory, defeating South Africa by a margin of 203 runs. The match concluded on the fifth day.

 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 22:41 IST

