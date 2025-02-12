India vs England, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs England 3rd ODI | Image: Associated Press

India vs England, 3rd ODI, Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's Indian team will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the third and the final ODI of the ongoing India vs England ODI series. Both India and England will embark upon their Champions Trophy 2025 journey after the culmination of this match which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There will be a lot of eyeballs on Virat Kohli and his form. The former India skipper's performance has not lived up to his reputation in current times, but he will like to put and end to his bad patch and score big before he plays the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma fortunately has found his groove back. The Indian skipper scored a blistering ton in the 2nd India vs England ODI that was played in Cuttack. India's bowling featuring the likes of Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya will also be tested