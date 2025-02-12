Published 12:08 IST, February 12th 2025
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India have already secured a winning lead in this ongoing three-match ODI series against Jos Buttler's England. The third and the final ODI of this series is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This will be India and England's last chance to fine tune their skills and preparations ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's Indian team will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the third and the final ODI of the ongoing India vs England ODI series. Both India and England will embark upon their Champions Trophy 2025 journey after the culmination of this match which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There will be a lot of eyeballs on Virat Kohli and his form. The former India skipper's performance has not lived up to his reputation in current times, but he will like to put and end to his bad patch and score big before he plays the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma fortunately has found his groove back. The Indian skipper scored a blistering ton in the 2nd India vs England ODI that was played in Cuttack. India's bowling featuring the likes of Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya will also be tested
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: The 'Men in Blue' come face-to-face with the 'Three Lions' for one final time before the Champions Trophy starts. The third and the final ODI of this series is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have comfortably sealed the series 2-0 and it will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir decide to make any changes to the playing XI.
13:33 IST, February 12th 2025
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Updates: Sharma, Gill Open Proceedings For India
India vs England 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Saqib Mahmood starts with five wides, crucial runs for India as Gill and Rohit look to get India off to a flyer
13:15 IST, February 12th 2025
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Updates: India announce three changes
India vs England 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the final ODI and varun Chakravarthy is out with an injury issue
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
13:13 IST, February 12th 2025
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Updates: One change for England
India vs England 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Jos Buttler has announced one change in the English team for the third ODI.
England's Xi: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood
13:11 IST, February 12th 2025
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Another injury concern for India
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Varun Chakravarthy will miss the third and the final ODI of the series due to a calf injury.
13:05 IST, February 12th 2025
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: England Win Toss
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Jos Buttler has won the toss and england have opted to bowl first in Ahmedabad
12:50 IST, February 12th 2025
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: All Eyes On Kohli
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Ahead of the Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli will like to get his groove back. Kohli's form will be crucial for India's success in the upcoming marquee ICC event and hence he will like to put an end to his bad patch
12:32 IST, February 12th 2025
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: India Announce Final Squad For Champions Trophy
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy have made it to the final squad that will travel to Dubai.
12:07 IST, February 12th 2025
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Ahmedabad All Set For High-Octane Clash
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Team India have been absolutely flawless in the ongoing India vs England ODI series. The ‘Men in Blue’ have already sealed the series and they'd like to complete hat-trick of wins in the Narendra Modi Stadium
Updated 13:33 IST, February 12th 2025