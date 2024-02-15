Updated February 15th, 2024 at 06:38 IST
India vs England 3rd Test: Dream11 fantasy tips, toss, pitch, weather report & Predicted XI
The 3rd Test match between India & England will pit them in a struggle for supremacy in Rajkot. View the Dream11 Predictions along with more details here.
Team India and England will be up against each other in a battle of supremacy at Rajkot, Gujarat, for the third Test match between both teams. While the visitors dominated the opening fixture, India stole the show in their second match-up. With three more matches to go, the third test match will be the one that will break the 1-1 tie and determine the team that has the supreme lead to win the series. The match-up at the SCA Stadium, which on Wednesday was renamed as the Niranjan Shah Stadium, will be a thrilling one to witness.
India vs England 3rd Test match: Dream11, Prediction picks, pitch report, weather, and more
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Picks
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice Captain: Ollie Pope
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Tom Hartley, R Ashwin
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Rohit Sharma, Ollie Pope
Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes
All-Rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Joe Root
IND vs ENG Pitch Report
The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium is anticipated to be batting-friendly, with early on carrying and good bounce. Later on, though, it might slow down and help the spinners. This pitch seems to offer a fair battle between the bat and the ball, with the possibility of spinners getting used as the game goes on. With the new ball, bowlers — especially pacers — may benefit from favourable circumstances instantly.
IND vs ENG Toss Update
The toss for the IND vs ENG match will take place at 09:00 AM
IND vs ENG Weather Report
Between February 15 and February 19, Rajkot is predicted to have mostly bright weather with no danger of rain disrupting the third IND vs ENG Test. The temperature may range from 17° to 36° Celsius, while the humidity is predicted to be between 26-58%. There is anticipated to be a 10 to 15 km/h breeze.
IND vs ENG: Predicted XI for both sides
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Mark Wood
IND vs ENG: Full squad for both sides
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravin Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir
Published February 15th, 2024 at 06:38 IST
