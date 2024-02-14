Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: How to watch, playing XI, weather and pitch report

The 3rd Test match between India and England will take place at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Republic Sports Desk
India vs England Test Match
India vs England | Image:BCCI
India and England are all set to lock horns against each other in the third Test of their five-match series starting Thursday. The series is currently levelled at 1-1. England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, while India emerged victorious in the second Test in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. Both teams will be looking to give their best in the third Test in order to attain a lead in the contest.

When is the India vs England 3rd Test match taking place?

The 3rd Test match between India and England will begin on Thursday, February 15. 

Where is the India vs England 3rd Test match taking place?

The 3rd Test match between India and England will take place at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

At what time will the India vs England 3rd Test match start?

The 3rd Test match between India and England is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. 

How to watch India vs England 3rd Test match live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between India and England will be shown on JioCinema in India. 

How to watch India vs England 3rd Test match live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between India and England will be available on Sports 18. 

How to watch the India vs England 3rd Test match live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, fans can watch the 3rd Test match between India and England on SkySports. 

How to watch the India vs England 3rd Test match live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, fans can watch the 3rd Test match between India and England on Willow TV. 

India vs England 3rd Test: Playing XIs

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Advertisement

India vs England 3rd Test: Weather report

The weather outlook from February 15 to February 19 promises a delightful stretch of warmth, with temperatures ranging from 32°C to 34°C in Rajkot. These favorable conditions are likely to ensure uninterrupted play throughout the majority of the 3rd Test, as there are no forecasts of rainfall during the five days.

Advertisement

India vs England 3rd Test: Pitch report

The pitch at this venue has gained a reputation for being batsman-friendly, with previous international matches held here showcasing high-scoring encounters. Alongside the batsmen, spin bowlers are anticipated to thrive on this surface.
 

Advertisement

