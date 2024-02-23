Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 06:50 IST
India vs England 4rd Test: Dream11 fantasy tips, toss update, pitch, weather report & Predicted XI
The 4th Test match between India & England will pit them in a struggle for supremacy in Ranchi. View the Dream11 Predictions along with more details here.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The third Test match between India and England will take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as both teams compete for supremacy. While the visitors dominated the first game, India stole the show in their second and third matches. With one more match to play, the fourth test match will be critical for England to even the series. For Team India, this is a wonderful opportunity to win the series against the Three Lions. The match, which will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, the home stadium of Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni, promises to be thrilling to watch.
Also Read: 'Is there a different rule...': Irfan Pathan takes indirect dig at BCCI after Shreyas skips Ranji
Advertisement
India vs England 4th Test Match: Dream11, prediction picks, pitch report and more
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Picks
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice Captain: Ravindra Jadeja
Advertisement
Bowlers: Tom Hartley, R Ashwin, James Anderson
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill
Advertisement
Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes
All-Rounder: Ravindra Jadeja
Advertisement
IND vs ENG Pitch Report
The ground at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is more favourable to spinners than pacers. On this pitch, it is often considered better to bat in the first inning. On the final two days, rough patches will be formed, providing spinners with a square turn. Because the ball will occasionally drop low, pacers should preferably target the cracks and keep it in the stumps to be effective at the location.
Advertisement
IND vs ENG Toss Update
The toss will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 AM
Advertisement
IND vs ENG Weather Report
The weather forecast from February 23 to February 27 predicts pleasant conditions from days one to four, with a maximum temperature of 26-30°C. However, there is a risk of precipitation on the final day, which could disrupt play in the IND vs ENG 4th Test if the game extends into the final day.
Advertisement
Also Read: WPL has played a big role in improving standards of domestic Indian players: Meg Lanning
IND vs ENG: Predicted XI for both sides
India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.
Advertisement
IND vs ENG: Full Squad for both sides
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
Advertisement
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson
Advertisement
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 06:50 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.