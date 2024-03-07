×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

India vs England 5th Test: Dream11 fantasy tips, toss update, pitch, weather report & Predicted XI

The Final Test match between India and England is all set to take place in Dharamshala. View the Dream11 Predictions along with more details here.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj walk on hte pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala | Image:X/@BCCI
  • 3 min read
It is now time for the ultimate showdown, as Team India will clash against England in the final Test match of the series. The Men in Blue have a grand chance to end the Test series on a high note. On the other hand, England is seeking to clinch the final Test match to end their India tour with a consolation win. The Test match is all set to take place in India's most picturesque cricket-playing venue, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The high-altitude game will be an exciting sight for cricket fans 

Also Read: Akshay Kumar bowls to Sachin Tendulkar, quickly realises who the REAL KHILADI is - WATCH

India vs England 5th Test Match: Dream11, prediction picks, pitch report, weather, and more details

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Picks

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, James Anderson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Zak Crawley, Rohit Sharma

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Dhruv Jurel

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

Bowlers will love the bowler-friendly conditions at HPCA Stadium due to the seam and swing action. But as the game goes on and the pitch ages, spin should start to matter to a greater extent. If the batters can show patience and flexibility, they can still score a lot of runs and overcome the early difficulties with seam and swing.

Also Read: WHAT IS BAZBALL?: Rohit Sharma still fails to understand 'what Bazball means'

IND vs ENG Toss Update

The toss for the IND vs ENG 5th match will take place at 09:00 AM IST in Dharamshala.

IND vs ENG Weather Report

The first day of the test match may be disrupted by rain and cloud cover, but the second and third days should have ideal weather with no chance of rain. There will likely be cloud cover on the fourth day as well, although rain is not guaranteed. Rain is predicted to arrive during the second and third sessions of the day, which could complicate the final day. Overall, the weather is predicted to be very chilly, with highs of about 17 degrees Celsius. To cap off an incredible Test series, we can anticipate another thrilling Test match.

IND vs ENG: Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG: Full Squad

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Srikar Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

Published March 7th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

