Updated February 28th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

'Firstly, you...': HawkEye founder shuts down England over igniting controversy in Joe Root DRS row

The incident unfolded during the 17th over of England's second innings in the fourth Test, when Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Joe Root LBW.

Vishal Tiwari
Joe Root and Michael Vaughan
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Paul Hawkins delineated the disparities between the application of HawkEye technology in tennis and cricket, highlighting that the response to Joe Root's LBW decision presents an opportunity for refinement and enhancement of the visual component of the ball-tracking system.

Also Read: 'For me, Zaheer Khan was...': James Anderson says he used to 'watch & learn a lot from' India pacer

HawkEye founder opens up on Joe Root DRS controversy

The incident unfolded during the 17th over of England's second innings in the fourth Test match in Ranchi, when Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Joe Root LBW. Initially deemed not out by the on-field umpire due to the belief that the ball had pitched outside leg stump, India's successful review overturned the decision. 

The ball-tracking system revealed a portion of the ball pitching inside the line of the stumps, resulting in third umpire Joel Wilson overturning on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision. Joe Root was dismissed for 11 runs. This created a sense of doubt in the England team, which believed that the technology wronged them there. 

"So firstly, you measure the width of the stumps on each day of the Test. That then becomes the lines between what's pitched in line and what's not. It was a very close-on (Joe Root call)," Paul Hawkinds told Simon Hughes in the 'The Analyst' podcast.

"In tennis, you will occasionally get zero mm in or zero mm out (in terms of ball pitching outside the line). But in tennis, it's decided that it's not out until it's not zero mm, but it's 1mm out. So in tennis, we shift the bounce mark just for the presentation perspective, so a zero mm in becomes a 1mm in to enable the viewers to see the mark," he added.

"But that's just a presentation thing, nothing different with the tracking or the answer. It just makes it clearer to the viewer.

"It would have been clearer on TV if the track hadn't come off the ball, so you can see more clearly over the line, which happens automatically if the ball has pitched outside the leg stump.

"It must be 1mm more in than out (Joe Root case) because otherwise, we wouldn't have said it's pitched in line. But it is a very close one.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves behind Rohit Sharma & Shubman in ICC rankings, just 8 months after debut

Days following a Zak Crawley dismissal during the 3rd Test match in Rajkot, controversy arose when England captain Ben Stokes voiced his dissatisfaction with the umpire's decision. Stokes called on the ICC to scrap umpire's call. The England all-rounder received criticism from fans and pundits alike for what they felt was an excuse after the defeat. 

In his recent column for The Telegraph, ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan proposed a straightforward solution to the issue. Vaughan highlighted the increasing fan skepticism surrounding the reliability of the Decision Review System (DRS) and suggested that the ICC could restore trust by implementing a measure: installing a camera and microphone in the DRS room, where crucial decisions are deliberated upon.
 

