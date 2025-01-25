sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 17:59 IST, January 25th 2025

India vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE Updates: IND Assert Dominance, Dismiss Five Englishmen From Play

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I, Latest Updates: India and England will lock horns in the second match of the ongoing series. The match is being played in Chennai.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs England 2nd T20I latest updates
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Team India has taken the lead in the ongoing white-ball series, thanks in large part to Varun Chakravarthy's spin ability. Suryakumar Yadav's men defeated England by seven wickets in the series opener, and the hosts will look to extend their lead in the ongoing series. The 2nd T20I is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Englishmen could not display a dominating performance in the first T20I of the IND vs ENG series which was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

Live Blog

Concern rises for Team India as they suffer two injury setbacks. The hosts lose out on the services of Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh, who have suffered injuries ahead of the 2nd T20I match. It could bolster England's chances to nullify India's lead and open their account.

19:55 IST, January 25th 2025

Livingstone Tamed By Axar

Livingstone failed to shine either! Axar takes his second wicket in the 2nd over after Livingstone tried to send it over the ropes. But substitute Rana was under there who made a firm catch. 

19:47 IST, January 25th 2025

Buttler TAKEN DOWN!

The high-flying Buttler has been tamed by Axar! Tilak makes a straight catch to aid Team India

19:37 IST, January 25th 2025

Brook dismissed

Chakravarthy delivers what the doctor had ordered for. The KKR spinner cleans up Brook, England three wickets down

19:34 IST, January 25th 2025

SKY introduces Chakravarthy

England are smelling blood and India want to do something real quick. SKY introduces Varun Chakravarthy into the attack

19:32 IST, January 25th 2025

Decent powerplay for England

Despite losing two wickets, England have scored 58 runs at the end of the powerplay. An even contest so far

19:30 IST, January 25th 2025

Brook punishes Bishnoi on the first ball

That is some unexpected welcome for Ravi Bishnoi. The English youngster has hit the spinner for a straight six

19:28 IST, January 25th 2025

Bishnoi introduced into the attack

Ravi Bishnoi has been introduced into the attack to tighten the screws on England's scoring

19:26 IST, January 25th 2025

England refuse to put their guard down

England have lost two wickets so far, but they are still scoring at a healthy rate of over 8 runs in an over

19:21 IST, January 25th 2025

Ben Duckett Dismissed

The bowling change has worked for India. Washington Sundar has dismissed Ben Duckett in his very first over of this match

19:09 IST, January 25th 2025

Cautious start for England

Jos Buttler is in again early and is being pretty cautious with his technique against the fiery Indian pace bowling

19:04 IST, January 25th 2025

Arshdeep draws the first blood

Arshdeep Singh gets his man yet again in the first over, dismisses Phil Salt for 4 runs

19:03 IST, January 25th 2025

Salt and Duckett open proceedings for England

Phil Salt and Ben Duckett are out there in the middle and the duo will look forward to attack the Indian bowlers straightaway

18:58 IST, January 25th 2025

Just moments away from LIVE action

It is almost time for the second T20I to start in Chennai. It promises to be a high-octane event

18:43 IST, January 25th 2025

LIVE Streaming Details

Here's how to LIVE stream the match

How To Watch The India vs England 2nd T20I Live Telecast In India?

  • Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England T20I match on the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada]

How To Watch The India vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming In India?

  • Fans in India can watch the India vs England T20I match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. One must need a subscription to watch the match-up
18:42 IST, January 25th 2025

England's XI

Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
\

18:41 IST, January 25th 2025

Two changes in India's XI

Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

18:32 IST, January 25th 2025

India win toss

Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss in Chennai and India will bowl first

18:10 IST, January 25th 2025

Another Injury Concern For India

Rinku Singh to is ruled out of the second and the third T20I due to a back spasm that he picked up during the 1st T20I

18:08 IST, January 25th 2025

Nitish Reddy Ruled Out

Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the entire series owing to a side strain which he picked up during training

18:06 IST, January 25th 2025

Get Ready For Action!

Team India and England are all set to lock horns in Chennai. The action is about to go down soon.

Updated 19:56 IST, January 25th 2025