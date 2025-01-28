IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Updates | Image: AP

Team India secured a dominating 2-0 lead in the T20I series against England, and they will look to fortify their advantage tonight. In a nail-biting affair, the Men in Blue displayed their brilliance with the ball. But England had the fighting spirit as they derailed the hosts' momentum when they batter. Fortunately, India had the grit and tenacity to take the game deep and defeated the Three Lions in the 2nd T20I in Chennai.