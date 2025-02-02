Published 18:40 IST, February 2nd 2025
India vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: Indian Batters Breathing Fire Against England Bowling
India vs England 5th T20I Live Score and updates for the India vs England 5th T20I match today in Mumbai, Get the latest scorecard, match, player performances, and more on Republic World.
India and Australia will be in action at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the 5th T20I match. The series is at 3-1 and India have already wrapped up the series win. India today would be looking to add another feather whereas England will be hoping for a consolation win.
A lot of attention would remain on India's Playing XI as well as skipper Suryakumar Yadav's latest form. The India skipper hasn't been at his best lately, and the 5th T20I could be an ideal spot for him to gain it back.
19:35 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: India Cross 100 Run Mark | IND- 103/1 in 6.3 OVRs
India have crossed the 100 run mark as Abhishek Sharma smashes Adil Rashid.
19:33 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: India End Powerplay With 95 Runs
India have made 95 runs in 36 balls as the powerplay comes to an end.
19:29 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: India Smash 25 Runs In Jamie Overton's Over | IND- 80/1 in 5 OVRs
The Indian batters have smashed 25 runs in the over of England bowler Jamie Overton.
19:26 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma Reaches Fifty
Abhishek Sharma reaches fifty in just seventeen balls as he bats with a strike rate of 294.
19:25 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma Raining Sixes
Abhishek Sharma is raining sixes as the match seems to be slipping away from England early on.
19:23 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Fifty Up For India As Sharma In Excellent Form
India have reached the fifty run mark as Abhishek Sharma bats on 37 in just 14 balls.
19:18 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Archer For 17 In An Over | IND- 39/1 in 3 OVRs
Abhishek Sharma has carried on from Sanju Samson as he has smashed Jofra Archer for 17 runs in an over.
19:12 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Sanju Samson Departs | IND- 21/1 in 1.5 OVRs
Sanju Samson departs as Mark Wood makes him hit towards the boundary and he is caught at the boundary.
19:07 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Samson Trashing Archer | IND- 16/0 in 1 OVR
Sanju Samson is thrashing Jofra Archer as he hits two sixes and a four in the first over of the innings.
19:05 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Sanju Samson Smashes A Six Off First Ball
Sanju Samson smashes Jofra Archer for a six off the first ball of the innings.
19:03 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Match Begins
The match has begun as India get down to their batting.
18:49 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Rishi Sunak In Attendance
Former UK PM Rishi Sunak is in attendance for the fifth T20I between India and England taking place at the Wankhede Stadium.
18:37 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: England Win Toss
England have won the toss and will be bowling first against India in the fifth T20I.
