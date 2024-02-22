English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 20:40 IST

India vs England LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test on TV and Online?

While India look to seal the IND vs ENG Test series, England is looking to level it in Ranchi. Here's the India vs England live streaming and telecast details.

Republic Sports Desk
India vs England 4th Test live streaming
India vs England 4th Test live streaming | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India and England are all set to lock horns against each other in the fourth Test of their five-match series starting Thursday. India currently lead the series 2-1. England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, while India emerged victorious in the second Test in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. Team India then thumped England in Rajkot by more than 400 runs to take the lead. While India look to seal the IND vs ENG Test series, England is looking to level the series in Ranchi. 

When is the India vs England 4th Test match taking place?

The IND vs ENG 4th Test match between India and England will begin on Friday, February 23. 

Where is the India vs England 4th Test match taking place?

India vs England 4th Test will take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. 

At what time will the India vs England 4th Test match start?

The IND vs ENG 4th Test match between India and England is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. 

How to watch India vs England 4th Test match live streaming in India?

The India vs England live streaming will be shown on JioCinema in India. 

How to watch India vs England 4th Test match live telecast in India?

 The India vs England live telecast will be available on Sports 18. 

How to watch the India vs England live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, fans can watch India vs England live streaming on SkySports. 

How to watch the India vs England live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, fans can watch India vs England live streaming on Willow TV. 

India vs England 4th Test : Playing XIs

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (wk), Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Advertisement

India vs England 4th Test : Weather report

The weather outlook from February 23 to February 27 is a little dicey with a slight chance of rainfall in Ranchi. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 25°C in Rajkot. It is expected to rain on Sunday and Tuesday. 

Advertisement

India vs England 4th Test : Pitch report

The pitch at this venue has gained a reputation for being spinner-friendly, with previous international matches held here showcasing tricky encounters. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England LIVE Stream: When & where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo