India and England are all set to lock horns against each other in the fourth Test of their five-match series starting Thursday. India currently lead the series 2-1. England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, while India emerged victorious in the second Test in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. Team India then thumped England in Rajkot by more than 400 runs to take the lead. While India look to seal the IND vs ENG Test series, England is looking to level the series in Ranchi.

When is the India vs England 4th Test match taking place?

The IND vs ENG 4th Test match between India and England will begin on Friday, February 23.

Where is the India vs England 4th Test match taking place?

India vs England 4th Test will take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

At what time will the India vs England 4th Test match start?

The IND vs ENG 4th Test match between India and England is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch India vs England 4th Test match live streaming in India?

The India vs England live streaming will be shown on JioCinema in India.

How to watch India vs England 4th Test match live telecast in India?

The India vs England live telecast will be available on Sports 18.

How to watch the India vs England live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, fans can watch India vs England live streaming on SkySports.

How to watch the India vs England live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, fans can watch India vs England live streaming on Willow TV.

India vs England 4th Test : Playing XIs

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (wk), Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

India vs England 4th Test : Weather report

The weather outlook from February 23 to February 27 is a little dicey with a slight chance of rainfall in Ranchi. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 25°C in Rajkot. It is expected to rain on Sunday and Tuesday.

India vs England 4th Test : Pitch report

The pitch at this venue has gained a reputation for being spinner-friendly, with previous international matches held here showcasing tricky encounters.

