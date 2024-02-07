English
WATCH: Ashwin shows Virat Kohli-type aggression right in Jonny Bairstow's face, ENG batter stunned

India vs England: RAshwin is seen celebrating right in the face of Jonny Bairstow who was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, invoking a lot of reactions.

Republic Sports Desk
Jonny Bairstow not happy with R Ashwin's celebration
Jonny Bairstow not happy with R Ashwin's celebration | Image:X.com/BCCI
 Team India are looking on course for a series-leveling win against England in Vizag. After giving England, a stiff target of 399 runs in the fourth innings, India took the game by the scruff of its neck after taking 6 wickets with the ENG's score less than 200. Everything rests on Ben Stokes' shoulders to chase down the stiff target as Ashwin and Bumrah tighten the noose around them. 

India vs England: R Ashwin's celebration in front of Bairstow goes viral

Meanwhile, R Ashwin is closing in on a huge record in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test. Ashwin is on 499 wickets and is on course to become the second-ever player for India to take 500 Test wickets. However, there was a moment during the 2nd Test that has gone viral on social media. Ashwin is seen celebrating right in the face of Jonny Bairstow who was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Bairstow was struck on the pads by Bumrah and the umpire raised the fingers. England decided to take DRS but it was deemed a fair dismissal. Ashwin who was exuberant decided to undertake a Virat Kohli-type aggressive celebration right in front of Bairstow, who was not amused and exchanged some words with the India spinner.

Zak Crawley made his second successive fifty of the game but India got five important wickets in the session to reduce England to 194 for six at lunch on day four and close in on a series-levelling win in the second Test on Monday.

On expected lines, England did not hold back in attacking the Indian spinners who hung in there to get the timely breakthroughs. The visitors still managed to make 127 runs in the session but lost too many wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Crawley (73) while Jasprit Bumrah trapped Jonny Bairstow (26) in front at the stroke of lunch to deal a massive blow to England, who still need 205 runs for an improbable win.

(with PTI inputs)

