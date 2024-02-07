Advertisement

There was a lot of talk on who might be the wicket-keeper for India in the upcoming Test series against England. KL Rahul had kept the wickets in the series in South Africa. While his batting shined on the tour, Rahul's wicketkeeping left a lot to be desired. He dropped catches and was guilty of some errors behind the stumps. His credibility as a wicketkeeper in the longest format of the game was called into question. And learning upon that, India head coach Rahul Dravid has made an affirmative statement on Rahul's status as wicketkeeper for the India vs England Test series

England tour of India: Will KL Rahul be India's wicketkeeper in the Test series?

Dravid confirmed that Rahul will not India's wicketkeeper in the series. Dravid said one of KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel will play as India's designated wicketkeeper in the IND vs ENG series, which has five Test matches. Rahul, however is likely to play in the middle-order for India due to his superior performance in the India vs South Africa series. The series against England starts on Thursday.

"Rahul will not be playing as a wicket-keeper in this series and we are clear about that in the selection itself. We have picked two other wicket-keepers and obviously Rahul did a fantastic job for us in South Africa and really played a big part in helping us draw the series," Dravid said in a press conference here.

"But considering five Test matches (against England) and playing in these conditions the selection will be between the two other keepers we have," he explained.

The nature of pitches in India makes it mandatory for a wicketkeeper to stand up to the wickets against spinners, in this case, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, a role that should be assigned to a specialist stumper. The 31-year-old Bengaluru player, has been a designated wicketkeeper only thrice in his 92 First-Class matches and none of those appearances came in India.

In that context, it might not have been wise for the team management to pick Rahul as wicketkeeper against England, considering the fact that the visitors' 'Bazball' style of cricket might just offer a few chances to the gloveman. In contrast, Bharat, who stepped in when Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident, has done reasonably well in the role, and often attracted plaudits.

Even though he has not really made a mark with the bat, his efforts behind the wickets cannot be brushed aside -- from 91 First-Class matches, of which 82 have been in India, Bharat has amassed 287 catches and 33 stumpings.

Since Jurel is still a tad green behind the ears, Bharat is set to get the nod as wicketkeeper-batter for the series against England.

His unbeaten 116 that helped India A draw the first unofficial 'Test' against England Lions at Ahmedabad recently too might have boosted his stature in the eyes of the think-tank.

(with PTI inputs)