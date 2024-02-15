Advertisement

Sarfaraz Khan finally got his chance to make his debut for Team India in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series. With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli out of the side, India decided to pick Sarfaraz in the middle order. And he did not disappoint. Sarfaraz made a dream debut in first inning of the match as he scored 62 off 66 balls before being dismissed in an unlucky run out.

Sarfaraz Khan was a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket and used to score tons year after year before getting his maiden call-up ahead of the second Test in Vizag. Khan being ignored season after season despite making a mountain of runs in domestic cricket did shatter hopes of his devoted father but all of that disappointment made way for tears of joy on Thursday when his son made his Test debut. Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz's "proud" father and mentor, could not control his tears after the middle-order batter received his India cap from the great Anil Kumble.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Sarfaraz Khan's unfortunate runout leaves him completely DEJECTED during Day 1 of 3rd IND v ENG Test

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan's father recalls journey to Team India

Speaking to BCCI.TV shortly after the special moment, Naushad said Sarfaraz's case proves that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. "Earlier when I used to put in a lot of hardwork (on Sarfaraz), I used to think that why my dream doesn't become a reality. But after getting the Test cap my thoughts have changed for all kids who are working.

"Raat ko bakht do guzarne ke liye, suraj apni hi samay pe niklega (Give time for the night to end, sun will rise at its own time)," Naushad said.

Advertisement

Naushad said advised his son is to work hard, have self-belief and be patient even when he was being repeatedly ignored by the selectors.

"When his time will come, then only things will work. His job was to do hardwork and have patience and not to lose hope," he said.

Advertisement

A journey that is all heart 🫶🥹



Hear from a proud father on a very memorable day for Sarfaraz Khan 🤗 - By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Imk7OTuSVM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

ALSO READ | Sarfaraz Khan’s wife and father’s reaction after he scores maiden fifty steals limelight - WATCH

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Khan then recalled his journey as he dedicated his Test debut to his father.

"I had tears in my ears thinking every time that I will get a call now, I will get a call now. My Abbu (father) just told me one thing keep on working hard, no one can stop you. I feel it is very important to have believe and patience," Sarfaraz had said on the sidelines of the second Test. "I saw a dream that my India A teammates are congratulating me. It's a proud moment to get into the Indian team from a population of 1.25 crore. More than me, I am happy for my Abbu (father)." Besides Sarfaraz, Uttar Pradesh stumper Jurel also made his Test debut on Thursday.

Advertisement

While handing Sarfaraz his Test cap before the start of the match, Kumble wished the batter for a successful and long career.

"Really proud of the way you have come through, I am sure your Dad and the family will be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve," Kumble said.

Advertisement

"I know you have done all the hardwork, there were some disappointments but despite that, you scored all the runs in domestic cricket, well done to you.

"I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories...start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you," he added.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)