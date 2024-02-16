Advertisement

England began their first innings at 5/0 following a five-run on-field penalty imposed on India for running on the middle of the pitch while batting. India pacers came hard at England openers in a short burst but the visitors remained unscathed to reach 31 for no loss at tea on day three of the third Test here on Friday.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had spent close to half an hour putting on vital 30 runs for the last wicket in India’s 445, before they got the chance to have a crack at England.

Advertisement

Despite being hit for a few boundaries by the free-flowing England batters, both Bumrah and Siraj beat the edges of Ben Duckett (19 not out) and Zak Crawley (6 not out) to maintain pressure. India’s innings folded at 445 after their tail wagged well.

Ravichandran Ashwin gifted his wicket when he jumped own the track to find big runs but ended up hitting straight to Ben Stokes at mid-on, walking back for a fine 37 from 89 balls which included six fours.

Advertisement

Debutant wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel deserved a fifty on debut but there was disappointment to be dealt with when he was dismissed a mere four runs short of his milestone, caught behind by Ben Foakes off Rehan Ahmed (2/85).

Nevertheless, Jurel’s innings was replete with promise as the young batter cracked three sixes — including a spectacular upper-cut on a delivery in excess of 146 kmph angling into him off Mark Wood — for his first boundary in international cricket.

Advertisement

Jurel’s 104-ball 46 also included two fours as the wicketkeeper-batter enjoyed luck coming his way.

Ollie Pope spilled a regulation chance off Tom Hartley (1/109) at midwicket when Jurel hit straight to him and soon after, Ben Stokes spilled one at leg slip off Mark Wood. Jurel was on 32 on both the occasions.

Advertisement

But before they were separated, Ashwin and Jurel did a fine job of putting on 77 runs for the eighth wicket which took India past the 400-run mark.

Bumrah was the aggressor in his rapid 28-ball 26 which featured some lusty blows for three fours and a six.

Advertisement

Siraj, who played second fiddle, appeared to be struggling with a knee-related trouble but felt no discomfort when he came on to bowl.

(with PTI inputs)