Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

India vs Ireland Live Streaming: How to watch the ICC Under 19 World Cup Match on T.V and Online?

India will face Ireland in the process of defending their title at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024. Check out all the live streaming and telecast details here.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
U19 world Cup 2024, IND vs BAN
U19 world Cup 2024, IND vs BAN | Image:Instagram / Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On January 25 (Thursday), the India Under-19 cricket team will play Ireland in a pivotal encounter at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein as they continue their quest for U-19 World Cup glory. The club wants to keep up their winning streak and want to improve on their previous successes. India's match versus Ireland in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 is particularly important since a win might guarantee them a place in the Super Six round of the competition.

3 things you need to know 

  • India are the defending champions of the Under 19 World Cup
  •  Uday Saharan will lead the Under 19 Indian Cricket Team
  • India won the U-19 World Cup in 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022 after winning their first title in 2002.

India vs Ireland Live Streaming, Under 19 World Cup Match: All live streaming & squad details

When will the India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup Match take place?

The India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup Match will take place on Thursday, January 25th, and will take place at 01:30 PM. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

Where will the India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup Match take place?

The India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup Match will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

How to watch the India vs Ireland Live Streaming of the Under 19 World Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup Match live via the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the India vs Ireland Live telecast of the Under 19 World Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Ireland Live Streaming of the Under 19 World Cup Match via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Ireland  full squad for Under 19 World Cup

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

Ireland U19: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter (wk), Gavin Roulston, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux (c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Weldon, Daniel Forkin, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Finn Lutton

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

