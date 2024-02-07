Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:57 IST

India vs Nepal Live Streaming: How to watch the U19 World Cup Super Six match in TV & Online?

The U-19 Team India squad will battle Nepal in the Super Six match at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa. Check out all the live streaming details here.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Team India U-19
Team India U-19 squad celebrate after picking a wicket | Image:X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In the ICC Under-19 World Cup, India will play Nepal in their last Group 1 Super Six encounter in an attempt to advance to the semifinals. The Super Six groups' top two teams will move on to the semifinals. With a net run rate of +3.32, India is now in first place, closely followed by Pakistan with +1.06.  India is seen as the favourites in the competition and is still unbeaten under Uday Saharan's direction. They have won every game they have played in, demonstrating their great play and collecting six points in Group 1. On the other hand, Nepal has not yet won and is not expected to present India with much of a challenge in the forthcoming game.  

3 things you need to know 

  • The India vs Nepal Super Six match will take place today
  • Uday Saharan will lead the U19 India squad 
  • India is the defending champions of the competition

India vs Nepal Live Streaming, U-19 World Cup Super Six Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match take place?

The India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match will take place on Tuesday, February 2nd, and will take place at 01:30 PM.

Where will the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match take place?

The India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

How to watch the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match live in India via Star Sports Network.

How to watch the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Telecast in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match's live telecast on SKY Sport.

How to watch the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming in NZ?

Fans in NZ can watch the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match's live telecast on ICC.tv. The Live Streaming will also be available on Sky Now & Sky Go.

India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup Super Six Match: Squad

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Aravelly Avanish(w), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Nepal U19 Squad: Arjun Kumal, Bipin Rawal(w), Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal(c), Bishal Bikram KC, Gulsan Jha, Deepak Bohara, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari, Hemant Dhami, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Bohara, Deepak Dumre

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:57 IST

