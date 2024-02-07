Advertisement

India vs New Zealand: At the ICC Under-19 World Cup, the Indian Under-19 cricket team will play their first Super Six match against New Zealand. India's title defense is off to a perfect start as the team captained by Uday Saharan defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States with a degree of ease. However, against a strong Indian bowling attack, the Kiwi batting lineup, which has been a little lackluster throughout the season, will need to step up.

3 things you need to know

The India vs New Zealand Super Six match will take place at Bloemfontein, South Africa

Uday Saharan will lead the U19 India squad while Oscar Jackson will command the New Zealand Squad

India has been on a winning streak so far with three wins in the group stage

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, U-19 World Cup Super Six Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match take place?

The India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match will take place on Tuesday, January 30th, and will take place at 01:30 PM.

Where will the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match take place?

The India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match live in India via Star Sports Network.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Telecast in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match's live telecast on SKY Sport.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming in NZ?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match's live telecast on ICC.tv. The Live Streaming will also be available on Sky Now & Sky Go.

India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match: Predicted XI

India U-19: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumi Pandey



New Zeeland U-19: Luke Watson, Tom Jones, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode (wk), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke

