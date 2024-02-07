Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to watch the U19 World Cup Super Six match in TV & Online?

The U-19 Team India squad will battle New Zealand in the Super Six match at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa. Check out all the live streaming details here.

Pavitra Shome
Team India U-19
Team India U-19 squad celebrate after picking a wicket | Image:X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
India vs New Zealand: At the ICC Under-19 World Cup, the Indian Under-19 cricket team will play their first Super Six match against New Zealand. India's title defense is off to a perfect start as the team captained by Uday Saharan defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States with a degree of ease. However, against a strong Indian bowling attack, the Kiwi batting lineup, which has been a little lackluster throughout the season, will need to step up.

3 things you need to know 

  • The India vs New Zealand Super Six match will take place at Bloemfontein, South Africa
  • Uday Saharan will lead the U19 India squad while Oscar Jackson will command the New Zealand Squad
  • India has been on a winning streak so far with three wins in the group stage 

Also Read: 'Utsav ki taiyaarrii karo': Suryakumar Yadav elated as Sarfaraz Khan obtains his maiden IND call-up

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, U-19 World Cup Super Six Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match take place?

The India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match will take place on Tuesday, January 30th, and will take place at 01:30 PM.

Where will the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match take place?

The India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Also Read: 'I miss him. I feel sad': Shikhar Dhawan reveals his emotional state behind viral post for son

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match live in India via Star Sports Network.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Telecast in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match's live telecast on SKY Sport.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match Live Streaming in NZ?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match's live telecast on ICC.tv. The Live Streaming will also be available on Sky Now & Sky Go.

India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup Super Six Match: Predicted XI

India U-19: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumi Pandey

New Zeeland U-19: Luke Watson, Tom Jones, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode (wk), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

