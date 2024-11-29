India Vs Prime Minister's XI Live Streaming: How To Watch The Pink Ball Warm-ups LIVE On TV & Online

Before Team India jets off to Adelaide for the day-night test match, the men in Blue will be a part of a two-day warm-up fixture in Canberra. Rohit Sharma , who has joined the Indian Camp, will be leasing the side as they will face off against the Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval. The practice match will help the visiting side acclimate to the pink kookaburra ball. Team India last played a day-night match in 2022 when they faced off against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, and they need to get the hang of it in order to prepare for the critical fixture. Ahead of the match-up, take a look at all of the details for the upcoming fixture.

India vs Prime Minister's XI Live Streaming: Check Out Timings, Schedule, & Telecast Details Here

The last time that the team played a day-night match in Adelaide, they had to suffer the embarrassment of being bundled out for 36 runs. It was a humiliating moment for the side and they would be eager to avoid it. The pink-ball Test will be the biggest challenges for the visiting side and the excitement is at an all-time high among the fans.

When Will The India vs Prime Minister's XI match take place?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI warm-up match will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024. The pink ball warm-up match has a start time of 09:10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 08:40 AM IST.

When Will The India vs Prime Minister's XI match take place?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI warm-up match will take place at the Manuka Oval in Griffith, Australia.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of The India vs Prime Minister's XI match?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI warm-up match will have a live telecast, and it will be broadcasted via the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of The India vs Prime Minister's XI match?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI warm-up match will be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Prime Minister's XI: Full Squads

Prime Minister's XI Squad: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.