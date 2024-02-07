English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to watch the U19 World Cup semifinal match in TV & Online?

The Indian Cricket Team will clash against the hosts, South Africa, in a semifinal match-up of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Check all the live streaming details

India U19 World Cup Team
India U19 World Cup Team | Image:ICC
The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is currently entering its final phase, with four semi-finalists - India, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. The Indian Cricket Team will clash against the hosts, South Africa, in a semifinal match-up of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The Uday Saharan-led Team India has been on an upward trajectory and is expected to dominate in the upcoming match. But the South African side is expected to give tough competition to the Boys in Blue. However, the U19 Proteas will have an advantage as they will be competing in their home conditions. Check out all the live-streaming details here.

3 things you need to know 

  • Team India are undefeated in the tournament
  • Uday Saharan will be the captain of the Boys in Blue squad
  • Juan James will lead the Young Proteas squad

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match take place?

The India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match will take place on Tuesday, February 6th, and will take place at 01:30 PM onwards.

Where will the India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match take place?

The India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match will be hosted at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa.

How to watch the India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match live in India via the Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Under-19 World Cup Semifinal: Full Squad

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

South Africa U19 Squad: David Teeger, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

