Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:26 IST
IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: India take significant lead, Jaiswal unbeaten at 143*
IND vs WI Live Updates: India dominated day one of the first Test match against West Indies. Riding high on R Ashwin's fifer India bowled out Windies for 150 runs. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal then impressed alongside his opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma, with India finishing the day at 80/0. Stay tuned to republicworld.com to catch India vs West Indies live score and IND vs WI updates.
12: 22 IST, March 20th 2024
A special Debut ✨
A special century 💯
A special reception in the dressing room 🤗
A special mention by Yashasvi Jaiswal 👌🏻
A special pat on the back at the end of it all 👏🏻#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/yMzLYaJUvR
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023
12: 22 IST, March 20th 2024
India end Day 2 on a high as well. Take significant lead of 162 runs. Jaiswal is unbeaten at 143 and Kohli is on 36*. At stmps on Day 2 India are 312/2 after 113 overs.
12: 22 IST, March 20th 2024
Virat Kohli drives and gets a boundary. India-302/2 after 109 overs. Lead by 152 runs.
12: 22 IST, March 20th 2024
The speed of the flow of runs has slowed. Both Virat Kohli and Jaiswal have taken a defensive stance. India 280/2 after 99.1 overs. Lead by 130 runs.
12: 23 IST, March 20th 2024
The final session of the day is in progress. India are 252/2 after 83 overs. Lead by 102 runs.
12: 23 IST, March 20th 2024
After Gill's Wicket, Virat Kohli has come on to the crease. Ind-245/2 after 81 overs. Lead 95 at Tea on Day 2.
12: 23 IST, March 20th 2024
Rohit Sharma comepletes ton.
12: 23 IST, March 20th 2024
After scoring a century, Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 103. Ind-229/1.
12: 23 IST, March 20th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut.
12: 24 IST, March 20th 2024
After 65 overs India are 181/0. The lead is of 31 runs.
10: 30 IST, July 13th 2023
India have attained the lead over West Indies. Ind-156/0 after 59 overs.
12: 24 IST, March 20th 2024
Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have looked in good touch as they have frustrated the West Indies bowlers. India 146/0 in 55 overs
8: 41 IST, July 13th 2023
The Indian skipper has also reached his half-century. India 119/0 in 38 overs
12: 24 IST, March 20th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a half-century in his debut Test match. India 104/0 in 32.3 overs
12: 24 IST, March 20th 2024
The play on Day 2 has started with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the middle. India 82/0 in rail by 68 runs.
5: 23 IST, July 13th 2023
Rohit Sharma (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) will resume batting for India on Day 2 of the 1st Test match.
12: 24 IST, March 20th 2024
Day 2's play in the WI vs IND 1st Test will kick off from 7:30 pm IST.
12: 24 IST, March 20th 2024
After the end of Day 1's play, R Ashwin shed thoughts on his fifer and said, "Pretty good performance. There was moisture in the pitch in the first session. It got slow and started to spin a bit more. It got a lot more slower. Personally enjoyed my first spell and had to adapt a bit more after. Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow".
2: 03 IST, July 13th 2023
12: 25 IST, March 20th 2024
How does one overcome jet lag, adapts to the bowling conditions and executes it to perfection?
Bowling on cement surfaces, says @ashwinravi99 😎
WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5iYQS7XlyR
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2023
12: 25 IST, March 20th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal has the third-highest average in first-class cricket at the time of making his Test debut for India. Here's a look at the top 6 list, which also consists of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
88.37 - Vinod Kambli in 27 matches
81.23 - Praveen Amre in 23 matches
80.21 - Yashasvi Jaiswal in 15 matches
71.28 - Rusi Modi 38 matches
70.18 - Sachin Tendulkar in 9 matches
68.78 - Shubman Gill in 23 matches
12: 25 IST, March 20th 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin completed 700 wickets in international cricket on Day 1 of the WI vs IND 1st Test. Click here to know all the records broken by the 36-year-old.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)
12: 25 IST, March 20th 2024
In the first innings of India vs West Indies 1st Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, the home side got bowled out for 150 runs shortly after the third session began. Ravichandran Ashwin shone with a five-wicket haul, supported by Ravindra Jadeja with three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur contributed with a wicket each.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then overcame early jitters to stitch a 50+ run stand and ended the day on 80/0. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 40 off 73, while Rohit was not out on 30 off 65.
12: 25 IST, March 20th 2024
India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj
12: 25 IST, March 20th 2024
West Indies' Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
Published July 13th, 2023 at 10:31 IST
